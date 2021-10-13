5 Inspiring Tips To Help You Get On The Yoga Mat (When You'd Rather Not)

They say that when it comes to yoga, the hardest part is getting on the mat. In our experience, once we've made it onto those four corners, the rest seems to take care of itself. That's why we're always looking for motivation to get our practice going... And sometimes—it's the gear that does the trick.

Like anyone, wellness expert and blogger Remy Park has those days when the motivation has gone missing. But for her, sometimes it just takes a fresh outfit by New Balance or the data from her Amazon Halo to reignite the spark. The good news is that once you get on the yoga mat, no one ever regrets it. So here are Remy's five tips to get inspired and down-dogging in no time!