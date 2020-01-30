mindbodygreen

Meditation

Try This 10-Minute Guided Meditation To Tune Inward & Release Stress

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
Yoga Teacher & Reiki Master By Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
Yoga Teacher & Reiki Master
Susy is a yoga teacher, reiki master, and sound healer based in Los Angeles. She has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Vogue, and The Los Angeles Times, among other publications.
Woman Listening to Guided Meditation

Image by Jovo Jovanovic / Stocksy

January 30, 2020 — 16:15 PM

Stress can strike any moment, without warning. It's an inevitable part about being human, but there is something we can do to offer ourselves some relief, and it's important we do it.

As a certified yoga instructor, reiki master, and sound healer, I created this 10-minute, guided meditation for de-stressing that you can do anytime, anywhere. Singing bowls offer an especially calming and releasing effect, and the meditation itself will allow you to tune inward, and receive a moment of peace.

Find somewhere you can sit uninterrupted, press play, and let go.

There's no question we live in a stressed-out society, but that doesn't mean we have to be. Things like meditation and yoga are such powerful tools to help us stay grounded, and they're available for us whenever we may need them.

Keep this meditation on hand for the next time you need it, along with other methods like sound healing and breathwork, to help you stay on top of stress.

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500 Yoga Teacher & Reiki Master
Susy Schieffelin is a Certified Yoga Instructor (RYT 550 / IKYTA), reiki master, and sound healer based in Los Angeles. She received her BA in Religious Studies and East Asian Studies...

Latest Articles

