Try This 10-Minute Guided Meditation To Tune Inward & Release Stress
Stress can strike any moment, without warning. It's an inevitable part about being human, but there is something we can do to offer ourselves some relief, and it's important we do it.
As a certified yoga instructor, reiki master, and sound healer, I created this 10-minute, guided meditation for de-stressing that you can do anytime, anywhere. Singing bowls offer an especially calming and releasing effect, and the meditation itself will allow you to tune inward, and receive a moment of peace.
Find somewhere you can sit uninterrupted, press play, and let go.
There's no question we live in a stressed-out society, but that doesn't mean we have to be. Things like meditation and yoga are such powerful tools to help us stay grounded, and they're available for us whenever we may need them.
Keep this meditation on hand for the next time you need it, along with other methods like sound healing and breathwork, to help you stay on top of stress.
