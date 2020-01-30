Stress can strike any moment, without warning. It's an inevitable part about being human, but there is something we can do to offer ourselves some relief, and it's important we do it.

As a certified yoga instructor, reiki master, and sound healer, I created this 10-minute, guided meditation for de-stressing that you can do anytime, anywhere. Singing bowls offer an especially calming and releasing effect, and the meditation itself will allow you to tune inward, and receive a moment of peace.

Find somewhere you can sit uninterrupted, press play, and let go.