mindbodygreen

Close banner
Motivation

8 Best Yoga Mats To Enhance Your Practice

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
yoga mats

Image by megan doty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 7, 2020 — 22:26 PM

A consistent yoga practice comes with a number of potential benefits: It may help improve flexibility and mobility, increase strength, help you sleep better, and even aid your mental health.

In the same way that awesome athleisure make your workouts feel even better or the right pair of running shoes affects the quality of your miles, a reliable yoga mat can make all the difference in your practice. To help find the perfect mat to suit all your yoga needs—both at home and in a studio—mbg has rounded up some of the best yoga mats you can get right now. From ultra-grippy to eco-friendly, these yoga mats are here to elevate your flow.

Culture Fit Yoga Mat

This gorgeous, eco-friendly yoga mat is made with high-quality natural rubber, and covered with an absorbent microsuede layer to help you maintain your grip, no matter how sweaty the flow.


Yoga Mat, culturefitclothing.com ($90)

culture fit yoga mat
Culture Fit

Lululemon The Reversible Mat 5mm

Like getting two products in one, this reversible yoga mat provides plenty of cushion to support your joints and absorbs impact.


The Reversible Mat 5mm, lululemon.com ($78)

lululemon yoga mat
Lululemon

La Vie Boheme Yoga Mat

Is it a yoga mat or piece of art? Honestly, it's a little bit of both. La Vie Boheme makes beautiful mats with intricate patterns that look lovely rolled out in your home or studio.


Yoga Mat, laviebohemeyoga.com ($89)

la vie boheme yoga mat
La Vie Boheme

Yoga Zeal Yoga Mat

This super-soft yoga mat features a biodegradable rubber backing that grips to your floor, to help avoid any slipping or sliding during your practice.


Yoga Mat, freepeople.com ($79)

Yoga Zeal mat
Yoga Zeal

Manduka eko® Superlite Travel Yoga Mat

Perfect for yogis-on-the-go, this ultra-thin mat can be folded and stored in a tote or suitcase with ease. It's also made with sustainably harvested tree rubber, and created with a non-toxic process.


Superlite Travel Yoga Mat, manduka.com ($44)

manduka yoga mat
Maduka

Jade Harmony Yoga Mat

A favorite among yogis, this mat is known for providing the perfect amount of grip, stability, and cushion.


Yoga Mat, Jade Harmony ($80)



jade yoga mat
Jade Yoga

Liforme Yoga Mat

Liforme yoga mats feature a unique design with geometric markers on the mat to help you find ideal alignment. Plus, the planet-friendly, grippy material will help you hold each pose with confidence.


Yoga Mat, liforme.com ($140)

Liforme yoga mat
Liforme

Gaiam Yoga Mat

This budget-friendly option features two, reversible colors, and a stable, non-slip surface to support your practice.


Premium 2-Color Yoga Mat, gaiam.com ($30)

Gaiam Yoga Mat
Gaiam

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

More On This Topic

Routines

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core

Katie Dunlop
A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core
Motivation

75 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
75 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Integrative Health

What To Do When Your Workplace Reopens But Going Back To Work Still Feels Scary

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
What To Do When Your Workplace Reopens But Going Back To Work Still Feels Scary
Functional Food

6 Healthy Weight-Supporting Foods A Nutritionist Recommends To Everyone

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
6 Healthy Weight-Supporting Foods A Nutritionist Recommends To Everyone
Beauty

Why This Supplement Is Like Highlighter You Can Eat (You'll Get A Serious Glow)

Alexandra Engler
Why This Supplement Is Like Highlighter You Can Eat (You'll Get A Serious Glow)
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone That's Not Like You

Rachel Wilkerson Miller
8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone That's Not Like You
Functional Food

Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients
Spirituality

What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week

The AstroTwins
What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week
Integrative Health

Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?

Lindsay Boyers
Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?
Parenting

How To Talk To White Children About Race, From A Psychologist

Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
How To Talk To White Children About Race, From A Psychologist
Recipes

The Medicinal Spirit This Nutritionist Uses In Her Signature Summer Cocktail

Olessa Pindak
The Medicinal Spirit This Nutritionist Uses In Her Signature Summer Cocktail
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-yoga-mats

Your article and new folder have been saved!