A consistent yoga practice comes with a number of potential benefits: It may help improve flexibility and mobility, increase strength, help you sleep better, and even aid your mental health.

In the same way that awesome athleisure make your workouts feel even better or the right pair of running shoes affects the quality of your miles, a reliable yoga mat can make all the difference in your practice. To help find the perfect mat to suit all your yoga needs—both at home and in a studio—mbg has rounded up some of the best yoga mats you can get right now. From ultra-grippy to eco-friendly, these yoga mats are here to elevate your flow.