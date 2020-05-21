All vinyasa classes will probably start with an intention-setting phase and end in final relaxation. But in between, the format, pace, and other aspects will deviate from class to class.

In some vinyasa classes, the teacher might call out poses with the expectation that students will know how to do them. In other vinyasa classes, like in alignment-based vinyasa classes, the teachers will provide more instructions on how to perform postures. There are also vinyasa classes that combine vinyasa with other types of yoga, like yin or restorative, and some vinyasa studios that are heated, says Maria.

As you move through your vinyasa class, don't push yourself into poses you don’t know. If all of your classmates are busting out headstands, for example, and you’ve never done one before, now is not the first time to try.

Instead, respect your current level, and if you need to take a breather, do so without worry. “It's totally acceptable to take a break,” says Maria. “It's respected; it shows that somebody is taking care of themselves.”