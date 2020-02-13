A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Cultivate Self-Love & Open Your Heart

With Valentine’s Day upon us, you might be thinking about finding new love, or reveling in the love you have. It can be fun to fantasize about roses and romance, but not at the expense of your most important relationship: the one you have with yourself.

Loving and respecting yourself is not only essential to your overall well-being, but it's a crucial component to strong romantic relationships, too. So whether you’re single and looking, or in a long-term relationship, it's important to take time to cultivate love for yourself. The following tips are a few of my favorite ways to give myself some love, plus a yoga flow to help you release negativity and embrace who you are.