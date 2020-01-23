5 Yoga Poses To Help Alleviate Anxiety

To put it mildly: Dealing with anxiety can be a hassle. Whether you suffer from a generalized or acute anxiety disorder, it can create feelings of limited control, low self-esteem, persistent fear, panic, anger, and defeat.

As a certified yoga instructor and lifelong student of the practice, there are a few yoga poses that I attribute to helping quell my anxiety and bring back my mental fortitude.

You don't need a class, special yoga clothes, or athletic wear to perform these poses. All you need is space, dedication, and the fearlessness to implement them. You can do these five asanas whenever you're feeling anxious, to help ground you back to the present moment. Be inspired, be free, and be well.