From Here On Out, I’m Running In Shoes With A Natural Fit (Here’s Why)

If I’m honest, I spent a lot of time running without putting much thought into the importance of the right shoe. I’d get an itch to run, lace up whatever was closest, and take off. But what a passion for running will show you over the years is that actually—transforming your performance and comfort starts from the ground up. How we support our feet will impact every step of our run. And now that I’ve had a taste of a natural fit, there’s no going back.