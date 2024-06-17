Advertisement
From Here On Out, I’m Running In Shoes With A Natural Fit (Here’s Why)
Nothing beats the simplicity of running. Our species has been running for survival, recreational, and fitness purposes since time immemorial; it’s second nature. But what we know now that humans didn’t know thousands of years ago is the importance of a phenomenal running shoe.
Why do running shoes matter so much?
Running is a strenuous activity, but it’s also not “bad for your knees,” contrary to popular belief. Research2 has debunked the connection between running and knee osteoarthritis, and running is even theorized to strengthen cartilage over time for long-term joint health. And yet, we need proper support.
Your running shoe is the main interface between your foot and the ground. The right structure, design, and cushioning will play a beneficial role in shock-absorption. But how about comfort? I realize “comfort” isn’t exactly synonymous with running, but once I learned more about Altra’s new Experience Flow Collection, my perspective on that totally changed.
The case for comfort
I’d recommend avoiding the mistake I made for years of my (very) casual running career, which was cramming my feet into narrow shoes that looked cool. As many of us know, age has a way of slating comfort high on the priority list. But I didn’t really know “comfort” until I met my Altra Experience Flow running shoes.
In your average running shoe, you can forget about the comfort of your toes. If you’re like me, you’ve settled for the feeling of squished toes and assumed it was normal (it’s not). The comfort of Altra running shoes starts with their roomy toe box; they’re famous for it. And when I throw on my Experience Flow shoes, the first thing I notice is that my toes can actually breathe. But that’s just the first benefit of a natural fit.
This is what a natural fit feels like
There’s nothing I love more than a 30-minute run through the park on a cool Colorado morning. I’m all about the physical benefits of running. But what motivates me the most is simply getting outside. I show up for the opportunity to clear my head and get some fresh air. When I traded my shoes in for the Altra Experience Flow, I started enjoying more of that—and I attribute that to their natural fit.
All of Altra’s shoes offer a natural fit, or what they refer to as their secret sauce. That includes the roomy toe box, but also the low drop. In running shoes, “drop” refers to the difference in height between the heel and the forefoot. Zero drop shoes have been all the rage lately, but realistically, they’re not for everyone.
With a 4 mm drop, the Altra Experience Flow give me similar benefits to a low drop—like keeping my foot in a more natural position and providing a stable foundation to run on. But it’s not such a drastic change that I have to reconfigure my running technique.
Taking them out for a spin
What’s better than unboxing a new pair of running shoes and taking them out for a spin? You can’t really see what the shoe has in store until you’re pacing toward that runner’s high. What I really notice in-action is the rocker shape of the Experience Flow shoes. They give me the feeling of being propelled forward (and I’ll take the extra oomph wherever I can get it). But they’re also noticeably lightweight, with responsive compression-molded midsole foam for performance.
Not only is the two-color mesh super breathable, I like to think the “taupe” color palette of my shoes was designed for me. They’re sophisticated, earthy, with a pop of bright orange. No more smashing my toes into shoes for a trendy style—because the Altra Experience Flow is the full, fashionable package.
The bottom line
If I’m honest, I spent a lot of time running without putting much thought into the importance of the right shoe. I’d get an itch to run, lace up whatever was closest, and take off. But what a passion for running will show you over the years is that actually—transforming your performance and comfort starts from the ground up. How we support our feet will impact every step of our run. And now that I’ve had a taste of a natural fit, there’s no going back.
5 Mistakes People Make With Group Fitness & How To Actually Get Stronger
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
5 Mistakes People Make With Group Fitness & How To Actually Get Stronger
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN