The entire shoe, from the upper to the sole, is flexible and moves with your foot—which Kornfeld says is a must for those of us with bunions. Kornfeld previously recommended the ASICS Gel Nimbus shoes for runners of all experience levels, noting that they’re great for those who need additional plush cushioning.

"I like this shoe for patients with bunions," Kornfeld says. "It has a nice knit upper which conforms easily to the shape of the foot. It is comfortable, gives plenty of toe box room for the bunion, and has great cushioned soles. It has a rockered sole for ease of propulsion. It is not as lightweight as other shoes, but it's well-cushioned sole makes the slight increase in weight not an issue for most."