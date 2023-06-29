Proper support and cushioning doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. The best cushioned running shoes can help you go further, maintain optimal foot and joint health, boost your overall performance, and lessen your chances of muscle damage1 .

Not everyone wants to spend hours researching the best cushioned running shoes—and most people don't have the time or budget to test all the options. That’s where we come in.

With help from podiatrists Mikel Daniels, the President and Chief Medical Officer at WeTreatFeet, and Janine Ferrigno-Taddeo of St. Barnabas Medical Center, we’ve determined the best cushioned running shoes for every foot type and budget. Keep reading to find out which are right for you.