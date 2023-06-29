The 10 Best Cushioned Running Shoes Of 2023, Per Podiatrist Guidelines
- Best for wide feet: Altra Torin 7
- Best unisex: NoBull Runner+
- Best for recovery: Skechers Go Walk Joy
- Best for new runners: Brooks Trace 2
- Best lightweight: Reebok Floatride Energy 5
- Best for trail running: Hoka Speedgoat 5
- Best for long runs: Asics Gel Nimbus 24
- Best for stability: Saucony Triumph 20
- Best for older runners: New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12
- Best eco-friendly: LaneEight Relay Trainer
Proper support and cushioning doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. The best cushioned running shoes can help you go further, maintain optimal foot and joint health, boost your overall performance, and lessen your chances of muscle damage1.
Not everyone wants to spend hours researching the best cushioned running shoes—and most people don't have the time or budget to test all the options. That’s where we come in.
With help from podiatrists Mikel Daniels, the President and Chief Medical Officer at WeTreatFeet, and Janine Ferrigno-Taddeo of St. Barnabas Medical Center, we’ve determined the best cushioned running shoes for every foot type and budget. Keep reading to find out which are right for you.
What are cushioned running shoes?
Simply put, cushioned running shoes are designed to lessen the impact when your foot strikes the ground. They're ideal for runners because the extra padding helps absorb the shock of whatever surface you're running on, providing protection for your feet and joints. But they’re not just for runners; cushioned sneakers are great for anyone who is on their feet all day or is simply looking for comfortable footwear.
That extra padding comes in the form of a thick sole. It can be firm or plush, depending on the style, materials, and brand. “A lightweight, supportive, comfortable shoe makes a great cushioned running shoe,” Ferrigno-Taddeo adds.
What to look for in cushioned running shoes
Many runners don't consider much about their shoes outside of comfort and general size. But your individual foot type is the most important aspect to consider when shopping for cushioned running shoes.
Daniels says most people either have excessive pronation (where your foot rolls inward) or supination (where your foot rolls outward. When shopping for running shoes, pay attention to the cushioning in the midsole and heel areas. It should be "significantly supportive to absorb shock and provide a comfortable running experience," per Daniels.
"It is crucial to find a shoe that offers adequate support and stability," he adds. "A runner should look for shoes with features like medial posts, arch support, and stability technology to help control overpronation, which is most commonly found, but dependent on foot type."
Pro tip: Podiatrists say it's always a good idea to buy running shoes at the end of the day when the foot is slightly swollen from your daily activities.
Who should wear cushioned running shoes
The need for cushioned running shoes might not feel pertinent to you, but the truth is everyone can benefit from having a pair. Ferrigno-Taddeo says cushioned running shoes are particularly beneficial for those who engage in high-impact activities on hard surfaces like pavement or concrete.
"People with a higher body weight may also benefit from cushioned shoes as they help to minimize the stress and impact on joints," she explains. "Additionally, individuals with foot conditions like plantar fasciitis or shin splints may find cushioned shoes helpful in providing extra comfort and reducing pain.”
How to choose the best cushioned running shoes
Choosing the cushioned running shoe that’s right for you depends on a few factors. Per Ferrigno-Taddeo, you should look for an option that’s lightweight, supportive, and most of all comfortable. She suggests choosing a running shoe with a midsole made from EVA materials, adding that “they are typically lightweight and very shock absorbent.”
Fit is another important aspect when it comes to choosing the best cushioned running shoe. “It must fit properly and feel comfortable with your stride,” Ferrigno-Taddeo says. “Try to avoid running shoes without a removable insole, because the availability to include an orthotic that fits your unique foot shape is ideal.”
How we picked
Podiatrist recommendations
We consulted with podiatrists and used their insights to determine what to look for in the best cushioned running shoes.
Sustainability
The shoes on our list are not only top-rated, many are made using sustainable materials or come from companies that emphasize protecting the environment.
Reviews
No one says it better than customers who have tried these cushioned shoe options, so reviews influenced many of the products on our list.
Price
One of the great things about running is that is requires minimal equipment. That said, running shoes can be an investment. We chose options at a variety of price points, without sacrificing quality.
Our picks for the best cushioned running shoes:
Best for wide feet: Altra Torin 7
Pros:
- Regular and wide available
- APMA certified
Cons:
- Zero drop not for everyone
Materials:Engineered meshFootPod™ outsole
Sizes available:7-15, half sizes available
Colorways:5
Drop:0 mm
Weight:9.8 oz.
This sneaker features an extra two millimeters of light and luxurious foam to give the midsole an extra bounce. The tongue was redesigned for a more plush feel, and there's a molded heel collar to ensure a snug, comfortable fit.
Altra running shoes are designed with the brand's proprietary technology, Footshape™, which helps take into account the biological differences in people's feet. Runners say the extra padding makes a huge difference in this shoe.
Best unisex : NoBull Runner+
Pros:
- Variety of colors and patterns
- Great for CrossFit
Cons:
- Styrofoam-like sole
Materials:Pebax® foamNylonRubber
Sizes available:5-16, half sizes available
Colorways:30+
Drop:8.5 mm
Weight:7.8 oz.
Return policy:Free returns within 60 days
Designed for comfort, responsiveness, and breathability, these cushioned running shoes give an extra rebound for even the hardest runs. They're made with the brand's proprietary foam and feature a removable molded anatomical sockliner for added custom comfort.
Our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, recently took these shoes for a spin and they passed her marathon-runner test. She's admittedly very picky about sneakers and notes that they're incredibly lightweight, while still supportive. Plus, they come in a huge variety of colors with over 30 to choose from.
Best for recovery: Skechers Go Walk Joy
Pros:
- Machine washable
- Available in medium, narrow, and wide fits
Cons:
- Some say the narrow fit isn’t narrow enough
Materials:Vegan
Sizes available:5-13, half sizes available
Colorways:6
Weight:5.2 oz.
Made from vegan materials and designed to fit comfortably without the hassle of laces, Sketcher's Go Walk Joy is a stylish sneaker that will fit any wardrobe. Ideal for recovery days when you're cross-training or heading out for a brisk walk, these sneakers belong in any runner's closet.
As someone who has worn Skechers their whole life, these shoes are one of their most comfortable styles yet. The 5GEN® cushioning is responsive to every step you take and provides a high rebound response so you can get the most out of your recovery days. Many Sketchers customers agree and give this sneaker a 4.6 rating overall.
Best for new runners: Brooks Trace 2
Pros:
- Durable heel
- Ideal for road runs
Cons:
- Tight fit around the toes
Materials:Recycled materials
Sizes available:7-15, half sizes available
Colorways:15
Drop:12 mm
Weight:8.6 oz.
Return policy:Free 90 day returns
If you're just starting out in the running game, this is the ideal cushioned shoe. Built with dynamic cushioning technology, the cushioning in this sneaker adapts to your individual running speed and stride.
Breathable materials provide a snug fit while still maintaining airflow and breathability, which means a more comfortable wear overall. Reviewers say these shoes are extremely comfortable, equating running in them to running on pillows.
Best lightweight: Reebok Floatride Energy 5
Pros:
- Responsive cushioning
- Abrasion-resistant carbon rubber outsole
Cons:
- Narrower than previous editions
Materials:Rubber outsoleBreathable knit
Sizes available:7-13, half sizes available
Colorways:3
Drop:9 mm
Weight:8.5 oz.
Return policy:30 day return policyFree returns for Reebok members
If you're an avid runner looking for something lightweight that doesn't sacrifice on cushioning, this one's for you. These shoes feature the brand's proprietary Floatride Energy midsole with a breathable square knit that helps keep your feet cool during even the longest runs. Plus, the stylish color options give an extra motivation to get your miles in.
Daily runners love this lightweight, comfy option. Some reviewers even say they bought multiple pairs, raving about the durability for both running and walking.
Best for trail running: Hoka Speedgoat 5
Pros:
- Less weight, more traction
- Ideal for trail runs, golfing, and more
Cons:
- Less cushioning than the Speedgoat 4
Materials:VeganRecycled materialsRubber soleEVA foam midsole
Sizes available:5-12, half sizes available
Colorways:16
Drop:4 mm
Weight:8.5 oz.
Hoka’s collection of technical running shoes features breathable, rugged mesh and 3D printed overlays for increased midfoot support. These shoes have more room in the toe box for even more comfort (putting them up there with the best running sneakers for wide feet, too).
They’re available in 16 colors, with half and wide sizes. Trail runners will love the added traction and breathability, which reviewers say also make these great for golfing.
Best for long runs: Asics Gel Nimbus 24
Pros:
- Great for distance runners
- Lightweight
- Supportive
Cons:
- Not great for wide feet
Materials:Recycled materialsEngineered meshBio-based cellulose nanofiber
Sizes available:5-13, half sizes available
Colorways:18
Drop:13 mm
Weight:8.7 oz
Return policy:30 days
Our marathon-running commerce editor loves these ASICS running shoes for their stellar cushioning, comfort, and support. The brand's signature gel technology is designed to reduce impact, making this a perfect shoe for distance runners who plan to rack up heavy mileage.
With a breathable mesh upper and a durable outsole, these shoes are built to withstand any weather conditions. Our editor says these provide a softer landing than others she's tested, but don't feel heavy on your feet. Added sustainability perk At least 30% of the upper is made from recycled materials."
Best for stability: Saucony Triumph 20
Pros:
- Smooth, rocker feel
- APMA Certified
Cons:
- Not true to size
Materials:VeganRecycled materials
Sizes available:5-12, half sizes available
Colorways:15
Drop:10 mm
Weight:8.6 oz. womens/9.7 oz. mens
Return policy:Free exchangesFull refund within 30 days
Great for running long distances, racing, or the everyday stroll, this sustainable cushioned sneaker can be worn by anyone looking for more stability in their footwear. The American Podiatric Medical Association gave the stamp of approval after finding this sneaker beneficial to foot health. Customers note that this is a great pick for shin splints, too.
They’re available in wide or standard width, with 15 color ways to choose from. We love that these shoes are vegan and contain recycled materials, too. The brand says the cushioning on this newest iteration is lighter and softer than ever.
Best for older runners: New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12
Pros:
- Standard and wide widths
- Neutral colors for versatile wear
Cons:
- Soles wear quickly
Materials:Bio-based and/or recycled materials
Sizes available:5-13, half sizes available
Colorways:3
Weight:8.2 oz.
Return policy:Returns accepted within 45 days
Ideal for runners of every age and ability, the 1080v12 features the brand's most cushioned Fresh Foam experience yet. With a wider midsole, you'll feel an increase in flexibility at the narrower points of the sneaker. The upper is breathable and the entire shoe feels light on your feet.
Bonus: These shoes have a removable insole, so you can insert custom orthotics if needed. Plus, the midsole foam is made with with approximately 3% bio-based content
Best eco-friendly sneaker: LaneEight Relay Trainer
Pros:
- Sleek color options
- Multi-tread sole for great grip
Cons:
- Minimal colors in women’s styles
Materials:VeganRecycled materialsAlgae-based foam
Sizes available:5-10, half sizes available
Colorways:10
Drop:8 mm
Return policy:Free returns within 30 days
Built with the environment (and your health) in mind, these relay trainers feature Sugarcane-based and Algae-based foams that give your feet the ultimate cushion. The brand is focused on becoming Carbon Net Zero, which truly sets it apart from most shoe companies.
What's more, they’re an easy-to-clean sneaker. The recycled upper is breathable enough for even the hottest days, and the bio-based cushioning is incredibly supportive. Runners will love these for any distance or pace.
FAQ
Is it good to run with cushioned shoes?
“Running with cushioned shoes can be beneficial for many runners as they provide extra shock absorption, comfort, and injury prevention by reducing the impact on joints,” Ferrigno-Taddeo says. She adds that “Highly cushioned shoes may sacrifice stability and responsiveness and can be heavier.”
Because of this, Ferrigno-Taddeo says some runners may prefer a more minimalist shoe. “It's recommended to try different shoe types, consider running style and biomechanics, and choose shoes that provide the right balance of cushioning, support, and comfort for your specific requirements,” she explains.
What shoe is better than Hoka?
Finding the shoe that’s right for you is highly individualized and requires trying them on. That makes it hard to define a single brand as “better” over another, but Ferrigno-Taddeo says Brooks, ASICS, New Balance, and Saucony are comparable to the quality Hoka offers. She also recommends Aetrex footwear.
Do more cushioned shoes prevent injury?
Wearing cushioned running shoes won't necessarily prevent injury from happening ever again. “While more cushioned shoes can provide additional shock absorption and reduce the impact on joints, there is limited scientific evidence to conclusively prove that they prevent injuries,” says Ferrigno-Taddeo.
“The impact forces experienced during running are complex and multifactorial, influenced by various factors such as running mechanics, training volume, and individual characteristics.” The only way to help prevent injury is through proper training, rest, and listening to your body.
Do older runners need more cushioning?
With aging comes more susceptibility to wear and tear on our joints and tissues, which makes a cushioned shoe even more appealing for older runners. “Older runners should prioritize finding shoes that provide adequate support, cushioning, and comfort for their specific needs,” Ferrigno-Taddeo adds.
Why do podiatrists recommend Hoka?
Like many consumers, podiatrists are a big fan of Hoka, shoes known for their maximal cushioning that provides enhanced shock absorption and reduces stress on joints. The cushioning also makes Hokas one of our top picks for people with foot conditions such as plantar fasciitis, shin splints, arthritis, or runners with bunions or injury-prone feet.
Ferrigno-Taddeo likes Hoka shoes because they incorporate stability features like wide soles and supportive midsoles, which can help promote proper foot alignment and reduce the risk of overpronation or instability-related injuries.
Do heavier runners need more cushioning?
According to one medical study, there’s little evidence proving the association between running shoe cushioning and running-related injuries in heavier runners. The benefits a heavier runner sees from wearing cushioned shoes depends on the individual and the state of their health.
The takeaway
Finding the right cushioned running shoe doesn’t have to be challenging. Ultimately, the best cushioned shoes for you will vary based on your foot shape, use, and running style. Whether you’re looking to dive deeper into the world of running, are looking for a sustainable sneaker option, or simply want a way to improve your overall foot health, this list of cushioned running shoes will get you started. Still not sure running is your thing? Check out our picks for the best walking shoes, per podiatrist guidelines.