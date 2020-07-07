Canvas or other fabric shoes are much more forgiving and can handle a deeper clean. You can either wash these by hand or in the machine. When in doubt about which method to choose, check to see if the manufacturer has any cleaning guidelines for the particular brand or style of shoe.

Squeaky clean sneakers are a simple pleasure that can make your outfit feel that much fresher. Every so often, be sure to give these wardrobe staples the good cleaning they deserve (and might need).