A 4-Ingredient DIY Recipe For Homemade Laundry Detergent

The most important caveat about using homemade laundry detergent is that it is not effective in machines that use hard water. The soap in this recipe can cause minerals in hard water like magnesium and calcium to latch onto clothes, which can lead to yellowing over time. High-density areas that have the hardest water include Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Minneapolis-St. Paul. Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa and Los Angeles. If you live near any of these cities, consider swapping your homemade detergent for a packaged but eco-friendly option off of the Environmental Working Group's database.