A 4-Ingredient DIY Recipe For Homemade Laundry Detergent

Been reading about the iffy ingredients found in store-bought laundry detergents and feeling tempted to whip up your own instead? We don't blame you. While there are plenty of safe and effective detergents out there (this EWG list is a good place to find 'em), making your own is easy, inexpensive, and often better for the environment.

The efficacious ingredients in the following recipe from Julia Watkins, author of Simply Living Well: A Guide to Creating a Natural, Low-Waste Home can be counted on one hand: Castile soap cut greases, washing soda whitens, baking soda removes stains, and salt softens clothes. Buying them in bulk means you'll avoid packaging waste, save money, and have detergent on hand at all times.