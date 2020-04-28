mindbodygreen

Close banner
Home

A 4-Ingredient DIY Recipe For Homemade Laundry Detergent

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
DIY Cleaning: Homemade laundry detergent

Image by Wachiwit / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 28, 2020 — 22:04 PM

Been reading about the iffy ingredients found in store-bought laundry detergents and feeling tempted to whip up your own instead? We don't blame you. While there are plenty of safe and effective detergents out there (this EWG list is a good place to find 'em), making your own is easy, inexpensive, and often better for the environment.

The efficacious ingredients in the following recipe from Julia Watkins, author of Simply Living Well: A Guide to Creating a Natural, Low-Waste Home can be counted on one hand: Castile soap cut greases, washing soda whitens, baking soda removes stains, and salt softens clothes. Buying them in bulk means you'll avoid packaging waste, save money, and have detergent on hand at all times.

A 4-ingredient homemade laundry detergent:

Note: All the ingredients are all shelf-stable so feel free to double or triple this recipe.

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 5-ounce bar of pure-castile soap
  • 1 cup washing soda
  • 1 cup baking soda
  • 1 cup coarse salt

Method:

Place the castile soap in the bowl of a food processor and blitz it until it’s finely ground. Then, add your washing soda, baking soda, and salt and blend into a fine powder. Once it’s well blended, store in a labeled glass jar with an airtight lid. Use 2 tbsp per load of laundry if you have a standard machine, and 1 tbsp per load for high-efficiency machines.

Article continues below

How to customize your detergent.

For a more fragrant wash, you can either add 10-15 drops of your favorite essential oils directly to your DIY detergent or drop them on a wool dryer ball to pop in the dryer. "Something else you can also do to make your clothes and linens smell fresh is stuff small cloth drawstring bags with dried lavender and add them to your drawers and linen closet," adds Watkins.

More eco-friendly laundry practices:

In addition to making your own detergent, here are some more tips from Watkins on how to keep laundry day as low-waste as possible:

  1. Add ½ cup of distilled white vinegar to the rinse cycle in lieu of a store-bought fabric softener. "If you’re worried about the smell of vinegar, you’ll be relieved to know it dissipates in the wash," she adds.
  2. Swap your dryer sheets for reusable wool dryer balls.
  3. Instead of bleach, use white vinegar or ½ cup baking soda to brighten clothes during the rinse cycle.
  4. Hang your clothes to line dry when the weather permits.

Finally, keep in mind that up to 75% of the energy used during each laundry load goes towards heating the water, so run your new detergent in a colder wash cycle unless your clothes are heavily stained.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

Should You Go Silicone-Free? The Truth About Silicones In Hair

Alexandra Engler
Should You Go Silicone-Free? The Truth About Silicones In Hair
Beauty

The 9 Best Clean Eye Creams (Bye, Circles, Bags, & Puffiness!)

Alexandra Engler
The 9 Best Clean Eye Creams (Bye, Circles, Bags, & Puffiness!)
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Recipes

Our 11 Favorite Healthy Muffin Recipes For A Perfect Low-Carb Breakfast

Abby Moore
Our 11 Favorite Healthy Muffin Recipes For A Perfect Low-Carb Breakfast
Home

New Report Outlines How To Reduce The Risk Of Spreading COVID-19 At Home

Sarah Regan
New Report Outlines How To Reduce The Risk Of Spreading COVID-19 At Home
Personal Growth

There Are At Least 8 Types Of Narcissists — Which Ones Are Dangerous?

Abby Moore
There Are At Least 8 Types Of Narcissists — Which Ones Are Dangerous?
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

How To Manifest Your Dreams (From The Comfort Of Your PJs) Using A Vision Board

Sarah Regan
How To Manifest Your Dreams (From The Comfort Of Your PJs) Using A Vision Board
Personal Growth

It's Not Just Fight, Flight, Or Freeze: A Psychologist Explains

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
It's Not Just Fight, Flight, Or Freeze: A Psychologist Explains
Meditation

Enhance Your Communication Skills With Any Of These 3 Easy Meditations

Cynthia Kane
Enhance Your Communication Skills With Any Of These 3 Easy Meditations
Personal Growth

Not An Introvert Or An Extrovert? This Is Your Personality Type

Sarah Regan
Not An Introvert Or An Extrovert? This Is Your Personality Type
Beauty

If You Have Rosacea, You Need To Check Out This Under-The-Radar Acid

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
If You Have Rosacea, You Need To Check Out This Under-The-Radar Acid
Personal Growth

Are Your Psychological "Imprints" From Childhood Keeping You From A Full Life?

Kelsey J. Patel
Are Your Psychological "Imprints" From Childhood Keeping You From A Full Life?
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/3-ingredient-homemade-laundry-detergent-and-how-to-use-it

Your article and new folder have been saved!