For something so simple, dryer balls work surprisingly well. "Wool dryer balls reduce static and drying time by separating clothes and allowing hot air to circulate evenly and efficiently. The wool from the balls also helps reduce drying time by absorbing some of the moisture from the clothes," Julia Watkins, the author of Simply Living Well: A Guide to Creating a Natural, Low-Waste Home, explains.

Many wool dryer ball sellers claim that their product reduces drying time by about 25%, and in my experience, this sounds about right! The tool can be especially helpful for drying larger items like towels, sheets, and pillow cases more quickly since they prevent them from clumping into one big impossible-to-dry blob.