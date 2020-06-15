This Common Laundry Product Could Be Doing More Harm Than Good

Fabric softener essentially applies a thin, waxy coating to your laundry, which has to be water-resistant in order to survive the washing process. This waterproof coating makes your clothes feel softer but lessens their ability to properly absorb water and laundry detergent. (This means your clothes won't respond as well to washing and will be more likely to lock in bad odors.) It can also make your towels less absorbent over time.

Natural materials like cotton, hemp, and bamboo normally absorb light perspiration on their own. But as soon as fabric softener is introduced, that absorption can be lost. When used on synthetic clothing containing elastane and nylon, fabric softener can leave a residue that dulls the item's finish and attracts odor-causing bacteria.