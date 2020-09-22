Using Essential Oils In The Dryer: Good Idea Or Recipe For Disaster?

Once you have your oil picked out, you'll want to use it sparingly as an extra safety precaution. Luckily, a little oil tends to go a long way, so it shouldn't take more than 2-3 drops to leave your laundry smelling lush. Villafranco recommends adding them to a reusable wool dryer ball instead of dropping them directly into your machine. This should help distribute the smell nicely. (Bonus: wool dryer balls are a more eco-friendly alternative to single-use dryer sheets.)

"It’s very important to use high-quality essential oils because if they’ve been adulterated, your flash point information won’t be accurate," Villafranco adds. This essential oil beginner's guide will give you a good sense of what to look out for on the bottle to make sure you're getting a quality product.

Finally, remember that some oils can cause irritation, especially for those with sensitive skin. In the small chance that your clothes leave behind rashes after being washed with essential oils, you'll want to go back to an unscented routine.