If you've ever taken a whiff of eucalyptus essential oil, you know this stuff is strong! This intense aroma, it turns out, is a result of a potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory compound called 1,8-cineole (or eucalyptol)—and it is largely why eucalyptus oil has been used medicinally throughout history (and up to the present day) to treat everything from asthma and the common cold, to plaque and gingivitis, to head lice and toenail fungus, and much more.

"It's my favorite essential oil for cold season, to inhale it or to use in a diffuser," says Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician.

Here, learn everything you need to know about this popular essential oil, its potential health benefits and side effects, and how to use it properly.