Lice are parasites that attach themselves to human hair and — much like vampires — feed on human blood. Sounds terrifying, right? While head lice (officially known as Pediculosis capitis) are the most common kind of lice, there are two other types. The first is pubic lice (known in the medical community as Pthirus pubis), which functions much like head lice, but the lice attach themselves to pubic hair. The second is body lice (known medically as Pediculosis corporis), which differs from head and pubic lice in that the lice live and lay eggs on people's clothing and make their way to the body just for feeding time. For the purposes of this article, we'll focus specifically on head lice.

Female lice lay seven to 10 eggs a day, which they attach to the hair with a sticky, glue-like substance that's not water-soluble, which explains why lice and their eggs are so difficult to get rid of. The female louse sticks those eggs very close to the scalp (about 1 mm away), and the heat and moisture from the human host's head actually incubates the eggs and helps them hatch. (Talk about adding insult to itchy, itchy injury.) The eggs hatch after about seven to 10 days and, since their moms laid them so close to the scalp, the baby lice are able to immediately sink their teeth in and start feeding. Adult lice live for about 30 days, which means every adult female louse, if left untreated, could lay as many as 300 eggs in her lifetime. The math really helps put their prolific nature into perspective.