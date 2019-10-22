You Only Need To Know 2 Techniques To Remove Your Most Common Clothing Stains

One of the perks of working over at mbg HQ is the many tastings that come through our kitchen. We've sampled everything from bone broth smoothies to BBQ jackfruit to turmeric-infused apple cider vinegar shots. But it's not always super clean, if you catch our drift.

Between these and all the lunch making, recipe video shooting, and coffee drinking that goes on around here, it's not uncommon to see a staffer call for stain-removing reinforcements in the company-wide Slack channel. A recent informal poll in said channel revealed a few common denominators in stain struggles. Any of these sound familiar?