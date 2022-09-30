These Running Shoes Are So Comfortable, I've Worn Them For 3 Marathons

After a handful of half marathons, countless 10k races, and three World Major marathons, you could say I know a thing or two about running shoes. Along with testing out way more brands and models than I needed to, I’ve had my feet professionally measured by experts for optimal sizing and even tried custom sneakers built for my feet. Despite all this, I always end up back in the very first shoe I ever raced in: the ASICS Gel Nimbus.

In fact, I completed my third World Major marathon in Berlin earlier this week wearing these trusty shoes. Between choosing the best foods to eat before a run, battling jet lag, and trying to mitigate the impact of flying on my health, the last thing I wanted to worry about when prepping for my race was whether or not my sneakers would hold up.

So like a person who religiously watches guilty pleasure reruns (pun intended) instead of the new hit show, I returned to my favorite shoes to complete the 26.2-mile course. And if I’m being honest, I couldn’t imagine lacing up at the start line with any other shoes.