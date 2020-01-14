This Is What You Should Eat Before A Run If You're Vegan

Yes, even if you're a marathon runner you can be a vegan—you just have to get your facts down.

"Generally speaking I think most endurance athletes tend to be very caught up in the carb cycle, which is particularly difficult to break out of if you're a vegan or vegetarian simply because by eliminating animal fats and proteins, there tends to be a large void in the diet that is easily filled with carbs and sugars," Seamus tells mbg. "It's not impossible to embrace a low-carb/low-sugar approach to training as a vegan; it just requires a bit of diligence."

As for the idea that athletes should be fueling up with bread and pasta—in other words, simple carbs—that's probably not the best idea.

"Until recently, the prevailing consensus was that athletes, particularly endurance athletes, need to constantly fuel themselves with a high-carb diet. In recent years, more studies have shown that a low-carb, high-fat approach to training, particularly for training in the 'fat-burning' zone may be much more effective for endurance workouts," Seamus continues. "This means adjusting the metabolism to be able to access the body's own store of calories and to, effectively, run on ketones rather than glycogen."