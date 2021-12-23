Our circadian clocks run on a roughly 24-hour loop (though they all differ slightly, which we'll get into later). This loop is primarily influenced by light. We function best when we minimize disruption to this loop as much as possible by going to bed and waking up around the same time, taking in sunlight during the day and darkness at night, etc.

Even though light shifts throughout the year as the days get longer and shorter, these changes happen gradually enough that our clocks can easily adjust. When we take a flight halfway around the world in one day, though? That's bound to throw the clock, and everything it oversees, out of whack.

"When you travel across time zones rapidly, you change the light-dark cycle so quickly that the body clock can't keep up," explains Steven Lockley, Ph.D., a neuroscientist and the co-founder and chief scientist at Timeshifter. There's a reason that we don't get "ship lag," he adds, since traveling via slower modes of transportation gives our clocks adequate time to adjust to changes in the light-dark cycle.

"Never in nature would you have experienced a change in the light-dark cycle of, say, seven hours in a day... It's completely unnatural, and your brain doesn't know how to cope with it as it thinks you are waking and sleeping at the wrong time," Lockley says. "So what it does is it has to reset itself—but it can't reset itself seven hours in one day."

Until our clocks fully reset to our new time, we won't feel our best in our new environment.