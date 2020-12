And of course, no matter what chronotype you have, there are a few universal tips we can all use when it comes to getting a good night's rest (and feeling energized during the day). For starters, never underestimate the importance of diet and exercise for getting quality sleep.

On top of that, trying a sleep-promoting supplement like mbg's magnesium+ can help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more rested.* Remember to always give yourself plenty of time to unwind before bed, keep your bedroom around 65 degrees, and try to keep your wake up time and bedtime as consistent as possible.

We are all capable of getting quality sleep, and if it's something you've been struggling with, understanding your sleep chronotype might just be the key you're missing.