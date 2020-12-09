Rountree says that it takes the human mind a while to unwind. "At least an hour—probably two," he explained to mbg co-founder Jason Wachob during a recent virtual sleep summit. "I need two hours to unwind; Two hours of doing things that are calm after dinner, like talking or reading."

To figure out how long it takes you to unwind, give yourself at least an hour and a half to start. So, if you'd like to get to sleep around 10 PM for example, start to do relaxing things around 8:30. When it comes time to go to bed, check in with yourself. Are you still a bit energized? Or maybe you were ready to get in bed by 9:30, indicating you only need an hour to wind down.