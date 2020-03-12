"One of the mechanisms that tells our bodies that it's not time for sleep is seeing blue light," Albina says. "It used to be that the only source of blue light was from the sky. Times have changed, and we're now being exposed to blue light from our phones throughout the evening and night, long after the sun has gone down, when our bodies shouldn't have blue light exposure."

The problem with blue light is that it signals the pineal gland in your brain not to put out melatonin and thus not to make you sleepy.

"Even with a blue blocker on your phone, scrolling is neuro-excitatory, and tells your brain that it's time to get revved up. That's the opposite of the signal you want to be sending your body in the evening with a big morning ahead of you!" Albina warns.

"One of the most critical things is getting the phone out of the bedroom," Vora says. "It's a source of blue light and often the last thing we see before bed and the first thing we see when we wake up." On top of that, she cautions, "So much of what's on our phones is stressful, whether it's geopolitical news or work emails or random dings and pings—you don't want those associations to disrupt the quality of your sleep."