If you’re having trouble sleeping lately, you’re not alone. Whether it’s caused by a disruption in daily routine, anxious thoughts, or vivid nightmares—many people are experiencing restless nights right now. While a lot of things are beyond your control these days, as it turns out, there are a few controllable factors that may be impacting your sleep: Like the temperature in your room.

We consulted sleeping experts to find out the optimal temperature for sleep, along with other ways to promote a restful night.