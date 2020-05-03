mindbodygreen

Integrative Health

This Is The Best Temperature For Sleep + Other Tips For Better Rest

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman Sleeping

Image by Asia Images / iStock

May 3, 2020 — 0:18 AM

If you’re having trouble sleeping lately, you’re not alone. Whether it’s caused by a disruption in daily routine, anxious thoughts, or vivid nightmares—many people are experiencing restless nights right now. While a lot of things are beyond your control these days, as it turns out, there are a few controllable factors that may be impacting your sleep: Like the temperature in your room.

We consulted sleeping experts to find out the optimal temperature for sleep, along with other ways to promote a restful night. 

Why does temperature impact sleep?

Sleep and temperature are intrinsically connected through the human body clock, or circadian rhythm. One study explains, “the core body temperature...decreases during the nocturnal sleep phase and increases during the wake phase.” 

This may be caused by evolutionary factors, holistic psychologist and sleep expert Ellen Vora, M.D. explains. “In the outdoor conditions in which we evolved, the temperature drops at night. That drop is part of many contextual factors that cause us to feel sleepy.”

Article continues below

What is the best temperature for sleep?

Lowering the temperature of your room a few hours before bed may initiate your body’s cool-down process, which can help prepare you for sleep. “The optimal temperature for sleep is considered 65 degrees Fahrenheit,” Vora says. However, anything in the high sixties could work. 

Along with lowering your thermostat, consider incorporating a mattress pad, pillows, or bedsheets with cooling technology. If you don’t have an overhead fan, consider purchasing a tower fan for your bedroom. “In the spring and fall, my favorite way to achieve the correct temperature in the bedroom is to open a window,” Vora says. 

But room temperature isn't the only way to optimize your sleep. Here, three key ways to help improve your sleep hygiene.

Ways to get better sleep

1. Add supplements to your nightly routine

magnesium+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
magnesium+

"Everyone in our stressed-out society could benefit from consuming more magnesium, which is well known for its calming effect that makes for easier and more restful sleep," says board-certified family medicine doctor Robert Roundtree, M.D.* Magnesium glycinate in particular, can help promote relaxation and is often recommended as a natural sleep aid.*

Some supplements feature additional ingredients for sleep-supporting effects. "mindbodygreen's magnesium+ also provides two of my favorite ingredients for improving sleep quality—jujube (Chinese date) and PharmaGABA (a well-researched plant extract)," says Roundtree.*

Article continues below

2. Take time to exercise during the day

Even if it’s just 30 minutes per day, sleep psychologist Lynelle Schneeberg, PsyD says exercise is very good for sleep. “It results in physical fatigue which can deepen sleep and it helps manage stress,” she explains. 

3. Avoid caffeine and alcohol before bed

Caffeine is a stimulant, and therefore interferes with quality sleep. One study recommends quitting caffeine at least six hours before bedtime for optimal sleep.

On the other hand, alcohol—while not a stimulant, will disrupt the quality of your sleep, making you feel more tired the next day," says neurologist Nicole Avena, Ph.D.

Instead, Moday suggests drinking calming herbal teas, like chamomile and lemon balm to promote relaxation before bed.

Article continues below

Bottom line

Since sleep and immunity are connected, getting quality sleep is more critical now than ever. Regulating your thermal environment to around 65 degrees may be one simple, but effective trick to getting better sleep. If that's not doable, though, there are plenty of practices to support a good night’s rest. 

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help

Jason Wachob
Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep

Korin Miller
This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Recipes

9 Ways To Use Condiments & Toppings To Jazz Up Bland Dishes

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways To Use Condiments & Toppings To Jazz Up Bland Dishes
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-temperature-for-sleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!