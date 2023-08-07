I Sleep With 5 Pillows Every Night, But This One Is My Favorite

My bed has always been my sleep oasis—and I'm extremely peculiar about its set-up. I need soft, cooling sheets, a temperature-regulating duvet, and at least five pillows to support a night of quality shut-eye. And I wish I was joking about that last one.

Needless to say, I consider myself something of a pillow connoisseur. I've tried everything from fully customized designs to budget friendly options, and it takes a lot for me to be impressed by a pillow. But after just one month of cuddling up with Coop's new Eden Cool+ Crescent, I can firmly declare it my favorite pillow in the line-up.