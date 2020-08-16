Broaching the subject of a sleep divorce can be tricky. It may come off the wrong way and offend your partner, but proper sleep is critical for personal health and the health of the relationship.

When bringing it up, sex educator and marriage therapist Lexx Brown-James, Ph.D., LMFT, says to reassure your partner they're wanted and loved: "Intimacy can still be had. It's just for sleep and rest." It may also be helpful to track your sleep patterns on a fitness tracker or app for one to two weeks and then journal about your sleep experience.

"Be as honest as possible, and include any connections you see between lack of rest and strained interactions between you and your partner," Cullins says. "Approach any discussion about sleeping apart with sincerity and care. Let your partner know that you've put some serious thought into your request, and be willing to share your sleep logs or journal with them."

Keep in mind, while you've had time to process the potential change, your partner hasn't. Be patient as they think through the decision. "In the end, you may have to compromise by sleeping apart on some designated nights of the week while agreeing to sleep together on some nights," Cullins says.