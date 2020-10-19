The term enmeshment describes relationships, which have become so intertwined that boundaries are undifferentiated or diffused, licensed professional counselor Alicia Muñoz, LPC, says. These blurred boundaries become accepted and even seen as a sign of love, loyalty, or safety, she adds.

"Over-concern for another person, excessive need, excessive worry, excessive guilt, all of these things can lead to a thwarting of our own sense of autonomy," psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, tells mbg. "Sometimes we can't even identify our own feelings because we're so used to focusing on the needs of another."

For example, parents who develop an extreme overinvolvement in their child's life may create an enmeshed family relationship. "This is a situation in which the ego boundaries among individuals are so poorly defined that they cannot separate or individuate from one another without experiencing tremendous anxiety, anger, or other forms of emotional distress," one study explains.