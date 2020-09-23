Who couldn't use some more self-love, right? The way we relate to ourselves and trust our own intuition affects virtually every area of our life. As such, finding new and powerful ways to flex your own self-love is so important.

So, when I saw that breathwork teacher Gwen Dittmar's mindbodygreen course, The Ultimate Guide To Breathwork, included a breathwork exercise for self love, I was eager to give it a try. And I'm so glad I did.