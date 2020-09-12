For a relationship to flourish and thrive, both people must be committed not only to each other but to themselves and their own personhood and development.

"It's important that couples spend time cultivating their own interests, doing things they enjoy on their own, which helps facilitate a healthy sense of self beyond the relationship," licensed psychotherapist and sex therapist Michael Moran, LCSW, CST, explains. "Otherwise they risk enmeshment, which usually leads to complacency and feeling unfulfilled."

Enmeshment is when there are no boundaries between two people, which may feel good initially but can lead to resentment over time, according to licensed marriage and family therapist Ian Hoge, LMFT. This can cause partners to act out, break up, or even have an affair, to reestablish their sense of self, he adds. "Healthy separateness is crucial in feeling desire for someone or something else."

And when we spend time by ourselves, psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, says, "we reclaim important pieces of our authentic identity." When we neglect them, however, "we lose an edge of aliveness that is absolutely essential for a rich life," he notes. "To give up the journey of self-discovery—at least some of which need to occur during alone time—is to give up one of the richest dimensions of our lives. And our partnership will suffer, as we will."