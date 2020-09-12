And when we spend time by ourselves, psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, says, "we reclaim important pieces of our authentic identity." When we neglect them, however, "we lose an edge of aliveness that is absolutely essential for a rich life," he notes. "To give up the journey of self-discovery—at least some of which need to occur during alone time—is to give up one of the richest dimensions of our lives. And our partnership will suffer, as we will."