The Psychology Of "Turbo Relationships" & Will They Last After COVID?

As a species, people tend to seek out connection in times of stress—and in a time when our social interactions are limited and stress levels are high, it only makes sense for couples to hold each other a little tighter.

"Facing a crisis together can be a deeply bonding experience," notes spiritual and relationship coach Cassady Cayne. "It can be a positive push, that we’re approaching relationships on a more emotional, less surface level as the deeper facets of our psyche crave connection in a troubled time. As humans we all crave connection and emotional bonding; it’s in us as mammals since birth."

That said, while humans may seek connection in the face of hardship, it's hard to say whether that means they'll stay together long-term. There are mixed reviews on how disasters and stress impact couples, with some studies suggesting relationships get stronger from coping through these types of hardships together while others suggest marital quality goes down (and divorce rates up).

"As time goes on, people may encounter some unexpected differences," clinical psychologist Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP, tells mbg. "If someone who previously really enjoyed nightlife has partnered with someone who’s more of a home-body, that can certainly raise a challenge going forward. We know that healthy relationships flourish when both parties have both joint and separate interests, and in many cases the pandemic has curtailed other relationships."

How a particular pair responds to these new circumstances may be relatively individual, but holistic psychologist Nicole Lippman-Barile, Ph.D., tells mbg, "Establishing a healthy and long-term relationship relies on gradually learning about the other as an individual, [and being] forced to spend more time together in much more intimate ways may uncomfortably speed up this process."