Advertisement
Experts Say This One Thing Makes Sex Way Better & I Can Attest
Contrary to what you may think, vaginal dryness does not necessarily mean you aren’t “in the mood.” Research shows there are many other factors at play: hormonal changes, dehydration, and stress1. What’s more, vaginal dryness become more common as you age—but the right lubricant is a surefire way to enhance pleasure and reduce pain or discomfort during intimate times.
If you’re new to the world of lubricant, welcome. Lube can get a bad rap, in no small part due to the plethora of mediocre formulas, but maude’s shine organic lubricant is about to make your sex life a whole lot better (even if you don’t think you need it).
Once I discovered just how great lube can make sex feel, I became obsessed with testing the best formulas—and maude surpassed my expectations. This water-based lube is now my go-to for solo rendezvous with sex toys, and it's equally great for sex with a partner. Here's what I love about it.
No time to scroll? Here’s what you need to know
- Maude’s shine organic lubricant has a lightweight consistency that doesn’t feel slimy or clumpy
- Since it’s water-based, you can use this lube with sex toys and it’s safe to use with condoms (oil-based lubes are not)
- A little bit goes a long way—expect the 8-ounce bottle to last at least six months
- It makes sex a lot better for everyone, but especially if you’re prone to dryness or pain
What’s great about the maude shine lube
The ingredients
Where most traditional lubes are sticky and clumpy with a list full of undesirable ingredients, maude’s water- and aloe-based formula is 100% organic and silky smooth.
My first foray into the world of better lubricant was with an oil-based lube, which I still love! But there are a ton of advantages that come with a water-based formula. Mainly: Water-based lubricants are safe for use with condoms and with sex toys, both of which oil-based lubes are not.
Water-based lube also tends to offer the most natural feeling (according to sexologist Marla Renee Stewart, M.A) and is the most cost-effective. Case in point: maude’s shine is just $25 for a bottle that should last around six months.
What's in the lube (& what's not)
The consistency
Like I said, I’ve tried lube formulas that are sticky and gummy, leaving behind undesirable clumps with each use—but maude’s shine is in a class of its own. This lube is truly the perfect consistency.
It feels lightweight, but still offers just the right amount of moisture to make sex (or sex toys) feel better. Bonus: The lube rinses away easily with warm water, but I personally love the way the moisturizing formula leaves my skin feeling silky smooth after.
The packaging
If you’re new here you should know, I’m partial to any brand that uses sleek and sustainable packaging—and maude checks both boxes. Of course, after my (still on-going) love affair with the brand’s vibrator I would expect nothing less.
The organic lube arrives in fsc® certified paper packaging and everything is recyclable. The brand opts against unnecessary secondary packaging and product inserts whenever possible, which I truly appreciate.
What I love most is that the bottle itself doesn’t scream “lube.” Instead, it’s more aesthetically pleasing than most skin care products in my arsenal. Like all maude products–vibrators includes—this lube is sleek and discreet enough to leave on display.
The benefits
If you're here, you're likely already familiar with the benefits of orgasms and a healthy sex life (e.g. better sleep2, increased oxytocin and dopamine3, and glowing skin)—and lube makes these perks so much more achievable.
I could go on forever about the benefits of using lubricant and how my own sex life improved when I started using it. But tl;dr; I now refuse to have sex without lube. Yes, it makes that much of a difference!
And it’s not just me. Maude’s site is flooded with hundreds of reviews from men and women saying the same thing: This product makes sex feel so much better.
Natassia Miller, sexologist and founder of Wonderlust, previously told mindbodygreen, “Lube not only reduces friction and pain, it increases pleasure. When women use lube in any sexual activity, they are significantly more likely to orgasm! It's a great way to heighten sensation and spice things up."
What’s more, studies show the use of lubricant can improve your sexual well-being4 and make sex more pleasurable.
Another bonus of maude’s formula is that it’s pH balancing, which is great for anyone who wants to stay proactive with their vaginal health and sexual well-being. The pH of a typical vagina ranges from 3.5 to 4.5, and the pH of shine organic is 4.0 to 5.0.
The reviews
You’ve heard why I love maude’s shine organic lubricant, but let’s hear from a few other women and men who swear by this silky smooth formula.
“Pretty much all lubricants irritate my skin you know where. This did not AT ALL. Great product!” — Caroline L.
“It works great. It's awesome that it's natural ingredients that balances the vagina pH. It lasts long too. I highly recommend this lube over any.” — Iesha S.
“This is the only lube I've tried that doesn't irritate my skin. Feels natural, clean ingredients. Plus, a little goes a long way! Lasts forever!” — Jo K.
“Just used it. Hands down the best lube ever made. Feels natural, lasts, not sticky, no residue. Perfection!” — Vincent M.
“I've only used it a couple of times but I think this may be the best one yet. I have tried many unfortunately. I was diagnosed with pre menopause in my early 30's and v-dryness has always been an issue. I'm truly loving this product so far.” — Stacey G.
The takeaway
It’s not up for debate: Lube is a great way to enhance pleasure and reduce pain during sex—and a little bit of maude's lightweight formula goes a long way. It’s moisturizing and silky smooth, and I love that you can use it solo with toys, or together with a partner. This is $25 you won’t regret spending.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel