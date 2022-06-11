I’ve always thought of myself as a savvy healthcare consumer, someone who’s more than capable of finding the right doctor, separating fact from fiction online, and advocating for myself. Most of us do—right up until the day we get symptoms that don’t make sense.

For me, that day arrived at age 24 when sex suddenly became painful. It happened about six months into my relationship with my then boyfriend who would eventually become my husband. One second, everything felt as good as ever—the next, something was very wrong. I felt a deep burning sensation that rippled throughout my body. It felt like the first time, but worse. Startled, I pulled away, and he reeled back in concern.

As shocking as that moment was, I wasn’t overly worried. I figured I’d make an appointment with my gynecologist, get a prescription, and the pain would go away. I had no idea that this invisible yet highly painful health issue would send me on a journey that would last years and change not only my relationship with my own body, but also the course of my career.