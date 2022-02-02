To “strength train” your bladder, Greenleaf suggests not giving in to the urge to pee so frequently: “People who are like, ‘I’ve got to go!’ and they get up and go, and a couple minutes later they say, ‘I’ve got to go again!’ they're going to train their bladder not to hold a lot,” she explains. Rather, when you don’t give in to your bladder’s frequent urges, you can actually stretch it over time—which ultimately means less trips to the bathroom.

“There's this big misconception that holding in [your pee] is bad,” she adds. “It's not necessarily bad, so long as you're staying hydrated.” (We’ll explain more in a moment.) Of course, that doesn’t mean you should ignore your body’s natural cues—if you’ve got to go, then go!—but Greenleaf says that sometimes your bladder can have natural spasms that come and go, and not all of them mean you must head to the bathroom. “If you get a sudden urge to go, take a breath and think: ‘Do I really have to go?’” she suggests. Wait for a minute or two, and if you still have the urge, then make the conscious decision to get up and go to the bathroom.

After a couple rounds of this exercise, see if you can extend that wait time: “Start with five minutes, 10 minutes, 15 minutes, and just keep spacing that out. You'll be able to hold in more and more, and you'll be able to stretch that bladder,” says Greenleaf.