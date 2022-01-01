As someone with one heck of a sweet tooth, I don't believe in cutting out desserts—just in picking those that are better for me (and my blood sugar levels). I've learned that the key is picking dessert recipes with the right sweeteners, in particular ones that fall low on the scale known as the glycemic index.

Just what is the glycemic index? It's effectively a scoring system that rates foods by their potential impact on blood sugar response—how much glucose will end up in the bloodstream, and how quickly. A food that releases sugar quickly and causes a dramatic blood sugar spike would be high on the scale, while a food that causes a more steady and overall lower stream of sugars to reach the blood would score lower. In general, foods that score 55 or lower are considered low GI, while anything over 70 is considered high.

While any sweet will cause some blood sugar rise, picking strategic recipes (like these five) can mean enjoying your dessert knowing your body's response won't be quite as dramatic—which is a good thing for your health: