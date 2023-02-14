Skip to content
These 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles Are A Perfect Last Minute V-Day Treat

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
February 14, 2023
Certified Dietitian and Nutritionist
Isabel Smith is a New York City-based dietitian, fitness expert, and founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition and Lifestyle.
Chocolate Truffles Dusted in Cocoa Powder
Image by Sara Remington / Stocksy
For a delicious no-bake recipe, try these three-ingredient chocolate truffles. They're so easy to prepare (just 10 minutes!), making them a delightful last-minute project—perfect for an impromptu Valentine's Day treat!

But they aren't just a beautiful sweet treat to indulge in; they also contain amino acids, antioxidants, and healthy fats. You see, the star ingredient is mindbodygreen's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+, a hydrolyzed collagen powder that supports strong hair and nails.*

Studies have also shown that collagen supplements can support skin elasticity1 and overall hydration2, meaning fewer fine lines with firmer, more supple skin.* This premium collagen blend also contains vitamin C and vitamin E, meaning there's extra antioxidant support for your whole body.* Additionally it contains turmeric, biotin, SGS, L-glutamine, and hyaluronic acid for additional skin and all-over benefits.*

Oh, we'd be remiss not to mention the flavor of the powder: It's made with organic cocoa and organic monk fruit extract, making the taste rich and sweet but never saccharine.

This so-simple recipe yields a rich, decadent dessert with a beauty-enhancing twist—what more could you want?*

3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffles

Makes 10 to 12 truffles

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup dark chocolate (80% is ideal, but use whatever you have in the home), melted
  • ½ avocado
  • 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
  • Optional: ⅓ cup cocoa (for dusting)
  • Optional toppings: crushed peppermint bark, sea salt, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, walnut pieces

Method:

  1. Melt the dark chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave (about 30 seconds or so); set aside.
  2. In your food processor, process the avocado (without the skin) until smooth.
  3. Add the melted chocolate to the food processor, add mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+, and continue to process for 30 to 45 seconds or until homogenous.
  4. Remove the chocolate-avocado mixture from the food processor and place in the fridge to form a harder mixture (about 30 seconds).
  5. Once 30 seconds have passed, remove the mixture from the fridge, and using about ½ to ¾ tsp. each, form balls from the avocado-chocolate mixture.
  6. Roll the balls in the cocoa dusting and add your toppings as desired.
  7. Store in the fridge until you want to enjoy!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Isabel Smith is a New York City-based dietitian, fitness expert, and founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition and Lifestyle. She received her B.A. in health and exercise sciences from Gettysburg College before a M.S. in nutrition communications at Tufts University. She also completed a dietetic internship and worked as an oncology fellow at New York Presbyterian Hospital. In her private practice, she works as a concierge nutritionist for both individual and corporate clients, including Fortune 500 corporations and their C-level executives. Smith has helped hundreds of people worldwide reach their nutrition, fitness, health, and wellness goals, and she also spends time writing and works as a nutrition consultant to a variety of health-minded brands.