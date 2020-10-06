mindbodygreen

Recipes
Try This RD's 5-Ingredient Rich Chocolate Collagen Mousse — Perfect For Cozy Nights In

Try This RD's 5-Ingredient Rich Chocolate Collagen Mousse — Perfect For Cozy Nights In

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist By Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist, humanitarian, and founder of Nomadista Nutrition, a private nutrition practice based in Los Angeles.
Chocolate Mousse

Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy

October 6, 2020 — 0:30 AM

The secret of this decadent chocolate mousse will surprise you: The base is avocado! It's creamy and rich, but the best part is that you can't really taste the avocado at all. This mousse is so decadent and delicious, you might forget you're actually reaping amazing health benefits, too. 

grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)

grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)

Avocados are technically a fruit, but they contain less than one gram of sugar per ounce. They are packed with 20 different types of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, plus they are cholesterol-free.

With the addition of mbg's grass-fed collagen+, you're amping up the nutrient profile and transforming this dreamy dessert into a satisfying, collagen-packed snack.* Plus, the beauty-enhancing benefits are hard to ignore: mindbodygreen's blend features hydrolyzed collagen peptides, biotin, hyaluronic acidvitamin C, and vitamin E, all of which can support firm, hydrated skin and a thick, full mane of hair.*

The recipe is perfect for a cozy night at home, but you can make enough servings to last you all throughout the day—win-win. Even better, this recipe takes only five minutes to make!

Advertisement

Decadent & rich collagen chocolate mousse recipe.

Yields 4 servings.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 1 ripe banana
  • ¼ cup almond milk (or milk of your choice)
  • 2 scoops of mbg grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate
  • 2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 Tbsp agave (optional, to sweeten)
  • 1 Tbsp almond butter (creamy is best; optional for texture)
Advertisement

Method:

  1. Blend everything together in a blender or food processor, then chill for 30 minutes to 2 hours in the fridge.
  2. Afterwards, top with a light whipped cream, cacao nibs, or coconut flakes. Enjoy!
*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, is a registered dietitian nutritionist, humanitarian, and founder of Nomadista Nutrition, a private nutrition practice based in Los Angeles. Her writing and...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Milk The Autumnal Days Before Winter With This Simple Grilled Pear Salad

Eliza Sullivan
Milk The Autumnal Days Before Winter With This Simple Grilled Pear Salad
Recipes

Try This Nutritional Psychiatrist's Whip-Fast Dessert For Brain Health

Jamie Schneider
Try This Nutritional Psychiatrist's Whip-Fast Dessert For Brain Health
Routines

An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin

Sarah Regan
An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin
Beauty

Menopause Comes With Major Skin Changes: 10 Holistic Skin Care Rules To Live By

Alexandra Engler
Menopause Comes With Major Skin Changes: 10 Holistic Skin Care Rules To Live By
Sex

What's The Best Time Of Day To Have Sex? We Asked The Experts

Sarah Regan
What's The Best Time Of Day To Have Sex? We Asked The Experts
Personal Growth

Beyond Happiness: Is This Little-Known Concept What's Missing From Your Life?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Beyond Happiness: Is This Little-Known Concept What's Missing From Your Life?
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recovery

People With This Type Of Back Pain Could Benefit From Physical Therapy ASAP

Abby Moore
People With This Type Of Back Pain Could Benefit From Physical Therapy ASAP
Integrative Health

A Sleep Specialist's Top 3 Tips For Infusing Life Into Groggy Mornings

Emma Loewe
A Sleep Specialist's Top 3 Tips For Infusing Life Into Groggy Mornings
Spirituality

We're Told To "Connect To Our Higher Selves," But What Does That Really Mean?

Athena Laz
We're Told To "Connect To Our Higher Selves," But What Does That Really Mean?
Beauty

This Acne-Fighting Essential Oil Is Good For Your Hair, Too

Alexandra Engler
This Acne-Fighting Essential Oil Is Good For Your Hair, Too
Beauty

Put Down The Shears: The One DIY Hair Trick Best Left To The Pros

Alexandra Engler
Put Down The Shears: The One DIY Hair Trick Best Left To The Pros
Beauty

Can You Use A Scalp Serum For Fuller Brows? Maybe — Here's What Experts Say

Jamie Schneider
Can You Use A Scalp Serum For Fuller Brows? Maybe — Here's What Experts Say
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/collagen-chocolate-mousse-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!