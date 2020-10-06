Try This RD's 5-Ingredient Rich Chocolate Collagen Mousse — Perfect For Cozy Nights In
The secret of this decadent chocolate mousse will surprise you: The base is avocado! It's creamy and rich, but the best part is that you can't really taste the avocado at all. This mousse is so decadent and delicious, you might forget you're actually reaping amazing health benefits, too.
grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
Avocados are technically a fruit, but they contain less than one gram of sugar per ounce. They are packed with 20 different types of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, plus they are cholesterol-free.
With the addition of mbg's grass-fed collagen+, you're amping up the nutrient profile and transforming this dreamy dessert into a satisfying, collagen-packed snack.* Plus, the beauty-enhancing benefits are hard to ignore: mindbodygreen's blend features hydrolyzed collagen peptides, biotin, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E, all of which can support firm, hydrated skin and a thick, full mane of hair.*
The recipe is perfect for a cozy night at home, but you can make enough servings to last you all throughout the day—win-win. Even better, this recipe takes only five minutes to make!
Decadent & rich collagen chocolate mousse recipe.
Yields 4 servings.
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 ripe banana
- ¼ cup almond milk (or milk of your choice)
- 2 scoops of mbg grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate
- 2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 Tbsp agave (optional, to sweeten)
- 1 Tbsp almond butter (creamy is best; optional for texture)
Method:
- Blend everything together in a blender or food processor, then chill for 30 minutes to 2 hours in the fridge.
- Afterwards, top with a light whipped cream, cacao nibs, or coconut flakes. Enjoy!