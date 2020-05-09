A good, go-to brownie recipe is an essential, but just because something is a classic doesn't mean it can't be updated. Finding a way to make favorite desserts healthier may not seem possible, but we uncovered over thirty ways to make brownies healthier (and in some cases even simpler) than your averaged boxed mix.

But how do you make a brownie healthier? There's plenty of ways, from embracing a raw technique to using creative ingredients for your brownie batter. Some of our favorites? Sweet potatoes, chickpeas, and black beans, to name a few of the ones you'll find here.

With a variety of flavorful additions like nut-butters, spices, and fruits you may actually find a few new favorites among this list, or even one for every season.