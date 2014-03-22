Heavenly Guilt-Free Fudgy Date Brownies (Gluten-Free)

Confession: I have a sweet tooth. I've tried different things to tame it, but the more I've come to know my body and my cravings, the more I've realized that it's just the way I'm programmed.

Over the past few years, however, my idea of sweets has changed dramatically. Long gone are the days that I would reach for a 100-calorie cookie or cake pack.

Since studying to become a Certified Health Coach, I've learned about what real, healthy eating is. I've also learned that I can have the occasional bite of something sweet — but it's typically something sweet that I've made for myself. I no longer reach for foods that are filled with artificial sweeteners and flavors and void of nutrition. Instead, I search for delicious, natural sweets (dates are now what I consider nature's candy).

Unsweetened, dark chocolate is high in antioxidants and falls under both the "superfoods" and "good mood foods" categories for me because it has been known to increase serotonin levels in the brain (serotonin is one of our "feel-good" hormones).

So, indulge your sweet tooth with one of these guilt-free brownies! They are far healthier for you than any low-calorie snack pack will ever be.