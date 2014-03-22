 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Heavenly Guilt-Free Fudgy Date Brownies (Gluten-Free)

Heavenly Guilt-Free Fudgy Date Brownies (Gluten-Free)

Elizabeth Finch
Written by Elizabeth Finch
Enjoy These Heavenly Fudgy Date Brownies Guilt-Free

Image by Ina Peters / stocksy

March 22, 2014

Confession: I have a sweet tooth. I've tried different things to tame it, but the more I've come to know my body and my cravings, the more I've realized that it's just the way I'm programmed.

Over the past few years, however, my idea of sweets has changed dramatically. Long gone are the days that I would reach for a 100-calorie cookie or cake pack.

Since studying to become a Certified Health Coach, I've learned about what real, healthy eating is. I've also learned that I can have the occasional bite of something sweet — but it's typically something sweet that I've made for myself. I no longer reach for foods that are filled with artificial sweeteners and flavors and void of nutrition. Instead, I search for delicious, natural sweets (dates are now what I consider nature's candy).

Unsweetened, dark chocolate is high in antioxidants and falls under both the "superfoods" and "good mood foods" categories for me because it has been known to increase serotonin levels in the brain (serotonin is one of our "feel-good" hormones).

So, indulge your sweet tooth with one of these guilt-free brownies! They are far healthier for you than any low-calorie snack pack will ever be.

Fudgy Date Brownies Recipe

Makes 16 brownies

Enjoy These Heavenly Fudgy Date Brownies Guilt-Free

Image by Ina Peters / stocksy

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pitted Medjool dates
  • 3/4 cup hot water
  • 3/4 cup almond flour
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 3 Tbsp. honey
  • 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • Pinch of sea salt

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Pour the hot water over the dates in a bowl and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Drain the water from the dates and place the dates in the bowl of a food processor or in a blender. Process the dates until they are smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
  3. Add the almond flour, cocoa powder, honey, vanilla and sea salt to the food processor or blender. Process again until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
  4. Spread the mixture into an 8x8-inch pan, greased with coconut oil. Bake for 20 minutes, and allow to cool before cutting.
  5. Cut brownies into 16 square pieces. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Elizabeth Finch
Elizabeth Finch
Elizabeth Finch is a Board Certified Health Counselor (AADP), wellness expert and entrepreneur who teaches women around the world to make healthy nutrition and lifestyle choices to look...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Julia Guerra
Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/fudgy-gluten-free-date-brownies-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!