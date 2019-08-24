Got A Sweet Tooth? Try These Superfood-Packed Almond Butter Brownies

Even the cleanest of eaters need their dessert fix. These brownies have that perfect, melt in your mouth fudgy consistency, all while being jam-packed with superfoods like flaxseeds and monk fruit. Flaxseeds are great for balancing hormones, resulting in a glowy complexion, while monk fruit contains antioxidants that help combat inflammation. Plus, a little dark chocolate never hurt anyone either—for mental health reasons, of course.

These almond butter brownies are free of flour, refined sugar, dairy, and eggs. I adapted the recipe from Vani Hari of The Food Babe but used monk-fruit sweetener, which cuts down on the sugar and carbs. The brownies will satisfy even the pickiest eaters. They are gooey and so delicious. If you feel like getting fancy, serve the brownies with raspberries and drizzle with choc zero chocolate syrup.