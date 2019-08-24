mindbodygreen

Got A Sweet Tooth? Try These Superfood-Packed Almond Butter Brownies

Neda Varbanova
mbg Contributor By Neda Varbanova
mbg Contributor
Neda Varbanova is the creator of Healthy with Nedi. She holds a master’s degree in food studies from NYU Steinhardt, a certificate in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute, and is a certified health coach through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.
healthy Red velvet brownies

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

August 24, 2019

Even the cleanest of eaters need their dessert fix. These brownies have that perfect, melt in your mouth fudgy consistency, all while being jam-packed with superfoods like flaxseeds and monk fruit. Flaxseeds are great for balancing hormones, resulting in a glowy complexion, while monk fruit contains antioxidants that help combat inflammation. Plus, a little dark chocolate never hurt anyone either—for mental health reasons, of course.

These almond butter brownies are free of flour, refined sugar, dairy, and eggs. I adapted the recipe from Vani Hari of The Food Babe but used monk-fruit sweetener, which cuts down on the sugar and carbs. The brownies will satisfy even the pickiest eaters. They are gooey and so delicious. If you feel like getting fancy, serve the brownies with raspberries and drizzle with choc zero chocolate syrup.

Image by Healthy with Nedi / Contributor

Almond Butter Brownies

Serves 9

Ingredients 

  • 2 tbsp. ground flaxseeds
  • 6 tbsp. water 
  • 1 cup almond butter
  • ½ cup lakanto monk-fruit sweetener 
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract 
  • ½ tsp. baking soda
  • ½ dark chocolate bar, chopped
  • Pinch of sea salt 
  • Coconut oil cooking spray

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F or 180°C. 
  2. In a mixing bowl, combine the flaxseeds with water and mix well. It will form a jelly-like liquid.
  3. In a larger mixing bowl, combine the almond butter, monk-fruit sweetener, vanilla extract, baking soda, chopped chocolate, and a pinch of salt. Mix well with a fork. Add in the flaxseed mixture and mix until well combined. 
  4. Spray an 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish with coconut oil cooking spray and add the mixture. Spread out evenly with a spatula. 
  5. Bake for 25 minutes, until golden. 

Excerpted from Healthy With Nedi by Neda Varbanova with the permission of Rebecca Reinbold. Copyright © 2019.

