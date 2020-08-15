This Seeded Bark Will Satisfy Your Chocolate Craving Without Hurting Your Gut
After struggling with a variety of symptoms that couldn't be explained, Lindsay Maitland Hunt eventually found out that they were a result of a gut-imbalance. Her new cookbook, Help Yourself: A Guide to Gut Health for People Who Love Delicious Food, explains why and how to eat for your gut with science and healthy gut recipes.
I honestly can't be left alone in the house when I know there's a batch of this bark in my freezer. It's everything I love about a peanut butter cup but with a generous serving of seeds, which beneficial microbes love.
I also love how pretty the bark looks—particularly when made with golden flax and white chia. When I have friends over, I bring out the whole slab on a platter and let everyone break off their own pieces.
Seeded Chocolate-Tahini Bark
Serves 8 to 12
Ingredients
- 1 pound 85% dark chocolate
- ½ cup tahini
- 3 tablespoons flaxseeds
- 3 tablespoons chia seeds
- 3 tablespoons hemp seeds
- ½ cup raw hulled pumpkin seeds
- 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
Method
- Line a baking sheet (that will fit in your freezer) with parchment or waxed paper.
- Make the first chocolate layer: Place half the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 15-second bursts, stirring after each, until melted. (You can also do this in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water.)
- Pour the chocolate onto the prepared baking sheet and use an offset or silicone spatula to spread the chocolate into an 8-by-12-inch rectangle. Freeze for 10 minutes.
- Make the seeded tahini filling: In a small bowl, stir together the tahini, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and 2 tablespoons of the hemp seeds. Spread over the frozen chocolate, almost all the way to the edges.
- Freeze for 10 minutes.
- Top with more chocolate: Melt the remaining chocolate and pour it over the tahini layer. Use an offset or flexible spatula to spread the melted chocolate to the edges of the bottom chocolate layer.
- Working quickly before the chocolate sets, sprinkle with the pumpkin seeds, remaining 1 tablespoon hemp seeds, and the flaky sea salt.
- Freeze for at least 2 hours. Break into chunks to serve.
- To store: Store the bark in a parchment-lined airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months.
