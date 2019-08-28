Here are the basics: Two tablespoons of chia seeds come out to be about 140 calories with 4 grams of protein, 7 grams of unsaturated fat, and 11 grams of fiber. While they also contain trace minerals like zinc and copper as well as antioxidants, they pack a whopping 18% of your recommended daily amount of calcium. Chia seeds are also complete proteins, meaning they have all nine of the essential amino acids the body can't make on its own.

There seem to be a few factors that play into the nutritional profile of these tiny superfoods: the fatty acids and all that fiber. Their omega-3 fatty acids and alpha-linolenic acids (ALA) have been shown to have a positive effect on cardiovascular health in some studies. One body of research found that women who ate more ALA fatty acids had a 40% reduced risk of sudden cardiac death, while the Cardiovascular Health Study found that there was a 50% reduced risk of fatal ischemic heart disease with higher ALA intakes in both men and women over age 65.

There's also reason to believe that chia seeds might help lower LDL cholesterol and regulate appetite levels by promoting feelings of fullness. One study found that chia seeds paired with yogurt as a midmorning snack worked for short-term satiety. Another study on rats found that long-term intake of chia seeds was associated with increased bone mineral content. After 13 months, the bone mineral content of those fed chia seeds was significantly higher than that of the controls.

With that said, it's important to note that many of the research studies on chia seeds have been animal studies or small-scale human studies. A review published in the Journal of Biomedicine and Biotechnology found that the scientific evidence solidifying the health benefits of chia seeds is small. More studies really need to be done to verify their alleged benefits. With that being said, there is no doubt that they are packed with nutrients, so there's no harm in eating them if they agree with you.