One of the biggest questions people have about using chia seeds is if you can eat them raw.

According to plant-based chef Bailey Ruskus, you should definitely be soaking chia seeds before eating them. “Because they absorb liquid so quickly, you’ll want them to absorb water before you ingest to avoid any stomach upset,” says Ruskus. Ideally, mix chia seeds with liquid in a 1:3 ratio and aim to let them soak for at least 20-30 minutes before eating to prevent digestive distress.

Ruskus also recommends storing your chia seeds in a glass container and keeping them in a cool, dark place to help maximize their shelf-life and get the most bang for your buck. “You can often buy them in bulk, so I always transfer to an airtight glass jar when I get home from the store,” she says.

However, keep in mind that a small amount of chia seeds can go a long way, so be sure not to overdo it. “Too much chia can have the opposite effect of what you’re looking for and actually back you up,” says Sauceda, explaining that this can lead to constipation, especially if you’re not drinking enough water or increase your intake too quickly.

While there’s no hard and fast rule about how much you should eat, sticking to around 2 tablespoons per day is a solid place to start. Eating them in the morning might also be a good idea to help rev up your digestive system early in the day.