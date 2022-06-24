These Collagen-Packed Cinnamon Overnight Oats Are Filling & Taste Like Dessert

 Skip to content

These Collagen-Packed Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats Are Scrumptious & Filling

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Susan Brooks-Dammann / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 24, 2022 — 9:03 AM

While eating dessert for breakfast isn’t necessarily the norm, who would pass up the opportunity to indulge in a warm, gooey cinnamon roll? And what if we told you that you could get that delicious cinnamon flavor without any added sugar and a load of skin-loving nutrients? We'll go ahead and assume you have both hands raised.

Behold: The ultimate cinnamon roll replacement recipe. Find your next morning staple below.

How to make cinnamon roll overnight oats. 

We came across this recipe on TikTok (and thank goodness we did), but we decided to add even more good-for-you ingredients to optimize the already-delicious recipe. Let’s dive in. 

Serves 2

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup old fashioned oats
  • 1 ¼ cup milk of choice 
  • ½ cup plain greek yogurt (or dairy-free yogurt) 
  • 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+ (unflavored or chocolate)
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • Heaping ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup 
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 

How to: 

Overnight oats are arguably one of the easiest breakfast recipes, especially because they’re already prepped and ready in the morning, meaning you can grab and go. It takes four easy steps:

  1. Combine all ingredients into a sealable container or jar.
  2. Mix together well.
  3. Put a lid on your container and place in the fridge overnight.
  4. Portion into two servings the next day and enjoy! 

If you want to add in extra flavor, you can dress your oats with a dash of cinnamon or toss in a cinnamon stick if you’re feeling fancy. 

Health benefits.

While this breakfast may seem like a sweet treat, it’s secretly packed with nutrients. Here, a breakdown of the health benefits of this dish: 

The takeaway. 

Never thought you’d come across a healthy cinnamon roll alternative? Well, here you are. This overnight oats recipe is packed with health benefits for the whole body—especially the skin and gut, thanks to the added collagen supplement.* If you’re in the market for a classic overnight oats recipe, we’ve got you covered there, too

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

