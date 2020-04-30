 Skip to content

4 Techniques To Ground, Heal, & Balance Your Energy Levels

Diya SenGupta
Last updated on April 30, 2020

You don’t have to be a Reiki master to bring energy healing into your everyday life. Whenever you feel misaligned, you can use these four techniques to ground, heal, and balance your energy levels—just the way a professional energy healer would help restore and balance you.

1. Connect to the universal flow of energy.

By connecting with the cosmic flow of energy, you can tap into a constant source of energy, abundance, and creativity. The easiest way to do this is to envision a grounding cord springing down through your seat, flowing down through the floor into the ground, and connecting it with the Earth’s center.

As you start to feel that connection, breathe into it, allowing the Earth’s energy to come back through the same connection you just made. Flowing up through your feet, your legs, your abdomen, heart, arms, neck, and all the way through the top of your head.

Allow this beam of energy to spew out of the top of your head like a waterfall. Envision this waterfall of energy returning back into the Earth. This easy visualization fully connects and activates your energetic body with universal energy and the flow of life.

2. Cleanse and brighten your aura.

When you’re out of balance, drained, or have absorbed any negative external energy from your environment, it translates to your aura. Our auric body is comprised of particles (just like anything else in this world), and the vibrations of these particles correspond with different meanings and colors.

Imagine a strand of Christmas lights. They'll be turned off until they're plugged into a power source. When your aura is foggy, it's because there's a lack of energetic flow, and your colors aren’t as vibrant. They look hazy and give off a static vibration that inhibits you from operating with a clear mind.

To restore your auric body and revive its colors, take a seat and bring the fingers of your left hand together into a point, coning them together. Take the coned fingers and put them on the right side of your hairline, just above your forehead.

Cone your fingers in the right hand, and bring them to the hairline on the left side of the head. Hold this position for 15 seconds, and then switch out which arm is on top (place the left forearm over the right forearm, bringing the coned fingers back to the hairline on the right side). Hold for another 15 seconds.

Each energy center is like its own Christmas light, and as you use this technique, each center gets plugged in with the other, lighting up your whole energetic body. This technique reactivates that flow by energetically plugging all areas of your organs, muscles, and limbs, back together.

3. Work through stagnant pain.

Where are you holding pain in your body? Take a few deep breaths and focus on one area that's causing you trouble. Start to send your breath into this space and ask yourself, what is this pain trying to tell me?

Envision the pain moving out of your body and into a seat right in front of you (manifesting into a unique body of its own). As it sits there in front of you, allow a cascade of bright white light with golden flecks to come and envelop your body, as well as the pain’s body.

As this bright white light covers and saturates the pain’s body, it begins to dissolve. Breathe here until the pain has fully dissolved, leaving only the bright white light with golden flecks, and invite that new, positive, and fresh energy to come back into your body (to fill the space your pain used to take up).

Remember to pay attention to the message that the pain first gave to you. Only by healing the root cause of the problem will you stop the pain from coming back later.

4. Create an energetic shield to protect your energy.

When you connect with others—whether it’s a passing conversation or sharing of a living space—you're engaging in some form of an energy exchange. You may have noticed how moods are “contagious,” and the people you spend time with have a profound effect on you, your energy, and your mindset.

So, what do you do when you enter into a messy, unpleasant energy exchange? You shield yourself from negativity. Placing an energetic shield around your body stops negative energies from saturating yours, further preventing pain from developing and keeping others from draining your energy.

Sit for one to two minutes and envision a bright light (any color your choose) sparking inside your upper abdomen and shining so brightly that the light expands out through all areas of your body and saturates even your auric body. It's like placing a comforting blanket over you that keeps you warm and centered in your true power.

Test this out by doing it every day for two weeks, trying different colors if you like. If you see a difference, or you notice that you like to envelop your body in one color over another, stick with what feels good.

As different situations call for different means of grounding, healing, and balancing, your preferences might change over time. You can come back to any of these methods, any time you need. So long as you take care of your energy, your energy will take care of you.

Diya is a Certified Raw Nutritionist and creator of the health and wellness blog, Love, The Alchemist. Her work is focused on helping people transform life blocks into opportunities for...

