7 Simple Tools For Clearing Your Negative Energy

Smudging is an ancient practice or ritual where you burn dried sage or other dried herbs to cleanse a person or area. With sage, sandalwood, mugwort, or other dried herbs in hand, simply light a small corner of the herb and blow it out. It is best to have it in a holder of some kind so that the ash stays intact. I like to use a large clam shell, but a plate will do just fine. If you or someone else is in need of clearing, then let the smoke circulate your body from the crown of your head to the bottom of your feet.