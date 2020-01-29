7 Simple Tools For Clearing Your Negative Energy

Imagine a cord coming from your solar plexus, attached to everyone you've ever known. Have you ever noticed that once you've started to move on from a relationship that no longer served you, you receive a call or contact from that person? I always say they must have felt their cord retracting.

We all unconsciously carry these negative cords from past relationships and experiences that could be weighing us down and preventing us from moving forward. One way to release them is to visualize your cords retracting back into your body, and with each cord you slowly begin to gain your power back.

Another tool is to visually cut the cords associated with negativity. If you're a visual person, then make the motion of actually cutting the cords with your hands in the shape of scissors.