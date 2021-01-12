Mindset Matters: How Essential Oils Can Stimulate Mind, Body & Soul

Sometimes the only difference between a good day and bad day is mindset. Over the last year, we've learned the importance of nurturing the mind for less stress and more joy. As we've looked high and low for creative ways to invigorate our wellness routines, we've discovered the power of essential oils and all that they can do.
Essential oils are famous for their pleasant aromas, but they're also functional and fun for wellness. Using pure and plant-based essential oils, like Nature's Truth Essential Oils, is a simple way to stimulate mind, body, and soul. Used with intention, aromatherapy and mindset go hand-in-hand.
Each day brings a unique set of experiences. And every essential oil has a unique set of qualities. So what happens when the two come together? Let's find out.
But first, how does aromatherapy work?
Here's the 101: Essential oils are the medium of aromatherapy—an ancient practice that uses oils to stoke the relationship between smell and emotion. Think of that nostalgic sensation you get when you're walking down a bustling street and a whiff of food or perfume transports you back in time. Aroma is powerful.
And when we say ancient, we mean it: Aromatherapy has been traced to the Ancient Egyptian era in 4500 B.C. Extracted from flowers, herbs, and spices, aromas have long been used to work with body, mind, and soul.
You can dive into aromatherapy right away, as long as you keep a few things in mind. Essential oils should never be ingested or applied directly to skin. For body use, they should be mixed with an oil, serum, or cream. All you need to get started is a little inspiration. From start to finish, here's how to use essential oils to maximize mindset throughout your day.
Work with peppermint essential oil to energize your day.
Slow risers, pay extra attention. Kind of like popping a breath mint, peppermint oil refreshes and stimulates. Energize your morning by diffusing peppermint oil. Simply add a few drops of Nature's Truth Peppermint Oil and water to your diffuser. Breathe in the fresh, minty aroma while you're getting ready. As they say—win the morning, win the day.
Clear your mind and stay focused with lemon essential oil.
We love lemon for its cleansing properties. Nature's Truth Lemon Essential Oil has an uplifting, refreshing scent that purifies both mind and spirit. Mix a couple of drops with a carrier oil, and rub it on the inside of your wrists. Smell the oil with a few deep breaths, and refocus your mind. For those moments when you're going cross-eyed before a screen or need extra sharpness before a presentation, lemon essential oil is your computer-side companion.
Practice breathwork with eucalyptus essential oil to reenergize your mind.
Instead of reaching for coffee when that midafternoon lull hits, grab Nature's Truth Eucalyptus Essential Oil. Mix a couple of drops with a carrier oil, and rub it on your chest. Take five or 10 minutes to breathe deeply or enjoy a brief meditation. The powerful aroma of eucalyptus is invigorating for the mind and body.
Tap into a calm mindset at the end of the day with lavender essential oil.
Known for its calming and soothing smell, lavender may soon become the star of your evening routine. Add five to 10 drops of Nature's Truth Lavender Essential Oil to a candlelit, hot bath. Take deep breaths, exhaling through the mouth, and invite your body to release the day's tension. Or, turn to your someone special and ask for a lavender-oil massage. Curate a calm mindset before bed to invoke a long, nourishing rest.
It's essential: The importance of mindset.
From jump-starting your mind in the morning to winding things down before a deep sleep, essential oils enliven mind, body, and soul. It's all-too-easy to get bored and slip into a discouraged mindset these days, but Nature's Truth Essential Oils keep our wellness routines interesting. With essential oils in our daily life, we're always one deep breath away from a fresh mindset.
