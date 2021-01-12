Mindset Matters: How Essential Oils Can Stimulate Mind, Body & Soul

Here's the 101: Essential oils are the medium of aromatherapy—an ancient practice that uses oils to stoke the relationship between smell and emotion. Think of that nostalgic sensation you get when you're walking down a bustling street and a whiff of food or perfume transports you back in time. Aroma is powerful.

And when we say ancient, we mean it: Aromatherapy has been traced to the Ancient Egyptian era in 4500 B.C. Extracted from flowers, herbs, and spices, aromas have long been used to work with body, mind, and soul.

You can dive into aromatherapy right away, as long as you keep a few things in mind. Essential oils should never be ingested or applied directly to skin. For body use, they should be mixed with an oil, serum, or cream. All you need to get started is a little inspiration. From start to finish, here's how to use essential oils to maximize mindset throughout your day.

Work with peppermint essential oil to energize your day.

Slow risers, pay extra attention. Kind of like popping a breath mint, peppermint oil refreshes and stimulates. Energize your morning by diffusing peppermint oil. Simply add a few drops of Nature's Truth Peppermint Oil and water to your diffuser. Breathe in the fresh, minty aroma while you're getting ready. As they say—win the morning, win the day.

Clear your mind and stay focused with lemon essential oil.

We love lemon for its cleansing properties. Nature's Truth Lemon Essential Oil has an uplifting, refreshing scent that purifies both mind and spirit. Mix a couple of drops with a carrier oil, and rub it on the inside of your wrists. Smell the oil with a few deep breaths, and refocus your mind. For those moments when you're going cross-eyed before a screen or need extra sharpness before a presentation, lemon essential oil is your computer-side companion.