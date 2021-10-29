Skip to content
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

A Beginner's Guide To The 7 Chakras + How To Unblock Them

Yogi Cameron
Author:
Yogi Cameron
Read More
Updated on October 29, 2021
Yogi Cameron
Yoga, Meditation, & Ayurveda Guru
By Yogi Cameron
Yoga, Meditation, & Ayurveda Guru
Yogi Cameron has helped thousands of people tap into their spiritual side, having studied Ayurvedic Medicine and Yoga since 2003. He became certified in Yoga at the Integral Yoga Institute in New York City as well as the Sri Satchidananda Ashram, and studied Ayurvedic Medicine at Arsha Vidya Peetam in South India and trained at the International Academy of Ayurveda in Pune, india. He’s been featured in ELLE, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The London Times, and has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, and more.

The seven chakras are the main energy centers of the body. You've probably heard people talk about "unblocking" their chakras, which refers to the idea that when all of our chakras are open, energy can run through them freely, and harmony exists between the physical body, mind, and spirit.

Chakra translates to "wheel" in Sanskrit, and you can imagine them like wheels of free-flowing positive energy.

The 7 Chakras for Beginners

In this beginner's guide, we'll summarize the defining characteristics of the seven main chakras, explain how to tell when any of them are blocked, and share how to unblock each one—from root to crown—using mantras, yoga poses, and more.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Root Chakra (Muladhara)

The Muladhara, or root chakra, represents our foundation. On the human body, it sits at the base of the spine and gives us the feeling of being grounded.

When the root chakra is open, we feel confident in our ability to withstand challenges and stand on our own two feet. When it's blocked, we feel threatened, as if we're standing on unstable ground.

Location: Base of spine, in tailbone area

What it controls: Survival issues such as financial independence, money, and food

Mantra: "I can't grow from an unsteady foundation."

Color: Red

Element: Earth

Stone: Hematite

Yoga pose: Warrior I

When it develops: 1-7 years old

dark figure with red dot in root chakra area
Benjavisa / iStock

2. Sacral Chakra (Swadhisthana)

The Swadhisthana, or sacral chakra, helps inform how we relate to our emotions and the emotions of others. It also governs creativity and sexual energy. Those with a blocked sacral chakra could feel a lack of control in their lives.

Location: Lower abdomen, about 2 inches below the navel

What it controls: Your sense of abundance, well-being, pleasure, and sexuality

Mantra: "I always honor others but not before myself."

Color: Orange

Element: Water

Stone: Tiger's Eye

Yoga pose: Bound Angle Pose

When it develops: 8-14 years old

dark figure with orange dot over sacral chakra
Benjavisa / iStock

3. Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura)

The third chakra, the solar plexus chakra, speaks to your ability to be confident and in control of your life. Think back to the last time you had butterflies or felt a pit in the stomach: That's the Manipura chakra at work.

If your solar plexus chakra is blocked, you might feel overwhelming amounts of shame and self-doubt. Those with open sacral chakras are free to express their true selves.

Location: Upper abdomen in the stomach area

What it controls: Self-worth, self-confidence, and self-esteem

Mantra: "Self-love starts when I accept all parts of myself."

Color: Yellow

Element: Fire

Stone: Amber

Yoga poseBoat Pose

When it develops: 15-21 years old

dark figure with orange circle above solar plexus chakra
Benjavisa / iStock

4. Heart Chakra (Anahata)

The Anahata, or heart chakra, is the bridge between the lower chakras (associated with materiality) and the upper chakras (associated with spirituality). As the name suggests, this chakra can influence our ability to give and receive love—from others and ourselves.

Someone with a blocked heart chakra will have difficulty fully opening up to the people in their life. If someone's heart is open, they can experience deep compassion and empathy.

Location: Center of chest, just above the heart

What it controls: Love, joy, and inner peace

Mantra: "When I love myself, loving others comes easily."

Color: Green

Element: Air

Stone: Rose Quartz

Yoga pose: Camel Pose

When it develops: 21-28 years old

dark figure with green dot over their heart chakra
Benjavisa / iStock

5. Throat Chakra (Vishuddha)

The Vishuddha, or throat chakra, gives voice to the heart chakra and controls our ability to communicate our personal power.

When it's functioning at full capacity, it allows us to express ourselves truly and clearly. Someone with a blocked throat chakra will feel like they have trouble finding the words to say how they truly feel.

Location: Throat

What it controls: Communication, self-expression, and truth

Mantra: "I speak my truth, always."

Color: Light Blue/Turquoise

Element: Sound/Music

Stone: Aquamarine

Yoga pose: Fish Pose

When it develops: 29-35 years old

dark figure with blue dot over throat chakra
Benjavisa / iStock

6. Third-Eye Chakra (Ajna)

As we move up the body, we're getting closer to communion with the divine. The Anja, or third-eye chakra, controls our ability to see the big picture and connect to intuition. Think of it as the eye of the soul: It registers information beyond the surface level.

Visions and intuitive hits are not uncommon for someone with an open third-eye chakra.

Location: Forehead between the eyes (also called the Brow Chakra)

What it controls: Intuition, imagination, and wisdom

Mantra: "I am open to exploring what cannot be seen."

Color: Dark Blue/Purple

Element: Light

Stone: Amethyst

Yoga pose: Child's Pose

When it develops: 36-42 years old

dark figure with purple dot over third eye chakra
Benjavisa / iStock

7. Crown Chakra (Sahasrara)

The Sahasrara, or crown chakra, the highest chakra, sits at the crown of the head and represents our ability to be fully connected spiritually. When you fully open your crown chakra—something very few people ever do!—you're able to access a higher consciousness.

Location: The very top of the head

What it controls: Inner and outer beauty, spiritual connection

Lesson: "I am a vessel for love and light."

Color: Violet/White

Element: Divine Consciousness

Stone: Clear quartz

Yoga poseHeadstand

When it develops: 43-49 years old

dark figure with violet dot over crown chakra
Benjavisa / iStock

Now that you have a general overview, you can start to further balance each of your chakras using these primers:

Yogi Cameron
Yogi Cameron

Yogi Cameron left the world of high fashion to pursue the Yogic path in India, and has studied Ayurveda and Yoga since 2003. Today, he's based in L.A. and has helped thousands of people tap into their spiritual side through yoga, meditation, his books, and other practices.

Yogi Cameron became certified in Yoga at the Integral Yoga Institute in New York City as well as the Sri Satchidananda Ashram. He studied Ayurvedic Medicine at Arsha Vidya Peetam in South India and trained at the International Academy of Ayurveda in Pune, india. He’s been featured in ELLE magazine, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The London Times, and has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, E! Entertainment, and Martha, amongst others. He is also an expert on the hit show “Conversations with Maria Menounos” on SiriusXM.

He is also a mindbodygreen video course instructor, and his chakra-opening course is designed to help you create more harmony and purpose in your life.

Read More

More from the author:

Chakras 101

Check out Balance & Align Your Chakras To Increase Your Health And Find Your Purpose