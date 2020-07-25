Any athlete knows a strong core is the foundation to so many exercises and movements. But if you're limiting ab day to crunches and planks, you might be itching to switch it up.

Boat pose, or navasana, is one of those yoga asanas that can be a bit challenging if you're just starting to strengthen your abdomen. But in time, it will no doubt have you feeling the effects.

Here's how to do boat pose, and why it's so effective, demonstrated by certified yoga instructor and mbg staffer Amanda Quadrini.