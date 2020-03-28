Build An Awesome Core With This 10-Minute Yoga Sequence

Take just 10 minutes a day to build awesome core strength with these key yoga poses.

You'll develop long, lean muscles that hug onto your bones and make you feel great. Rather than building muscle bulk, yoga builds core strength through simply organizing your body to activate and move, just by using your own weight.

Your breath is a key component to coordinating with your core. Imagine the torso is like a cylinder — on the inhale it softens, expands and lengthens and on the exhale it firms and contracts in circumference, but keeps the length. When you breathe out, the loss of air volume increases the pressure in the cylinder, narrowing the body's center point. This increased pressure and muscle activation allows our body to move as one unit initiated by the belly.

This cylinder area of the torso, includes the front of the body, the back of the body and underneath — the pelvic diaphragm and iliopsoas muscles). The core is not one specific muscle, but a group of different muscles that work together as a team to support your spine and pelvis, to provide balance and stability, and generate power to lift and move the body as a single functional unit.

Core muscles in this "team package" include: