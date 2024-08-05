The #1 Factor Harming Night Owls' Sleep

Light, be it from the luminescence of lamps2 or the glow of digital screens3 , is a known suppressor of melatonin—a hormone that tells the body it's time for bed. If someone who is naturally inclined to stay up late has their melatonin suppressed, they will want to stay up even later. This can be a slippery slope toward delayed sleep phase4 —a disorder in which sleep patterns are so delayed that they mess with sleep quality.